Culture Hive Brings Cultural Relevance Scoring to Programmatic Buying Through Magnite ClearLine

Culture Hive Media Group Partners with Magnite

Culture Hive brings its Cultural Relevance Score to Magnite ClearLine, helping advertisers target culturally relevant audiences and media at scale.

“We know what captures attention: content that reflects people’s identities. The Cultural Relevance Score makes that measurable, and Magnite brings it to programmatic at scale.” ” — Joe Ligé, CEO & Founder, Culture Hive

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Culture Hive Media Group announced the integration of its proprietary Cultural Relevance Score (CRS™) into Magnite's ClearLine platform, giving advertisers a measurable way to identify and activate against culturally relevant audiences and media environments.

For decades, advertisers have relied on demographics as a proxy for audience understanding because culture was difficult to measure at scale. CRS changes that by giving advertisers a measurable signal for identifying culturally relevant audiences and media environments.

Through curated programmatic supply, advertisers can use CRS to evaluate content, audiences and media environments against cultural communities, affinities and moments, helping identify where cultural resonance exists and activate against it at scale.

"We already know what captures people's attention: content and communities that reflect how they see themselves. The Cultural Relevance Score turns that intuition into a measurable signal. Through Magnite advertisers can now activate against that signal at scale,” said Joe Ligé, CEO and Founder, Culture Hive.

Today, a brand looking to reach runners often relies on demographic proxies and hopes the campaign finds the right audience. With CRS in ClearLine, that same brand can target the actual environments where running culture lives, from training content to gear communities to race-day moments, and reach an audience defined by what they care about, not what census bracket they fall into.

Through Magnite ClearLine, Culture Hive will curate inventory packages informed by CRS, helping advertisers identify culturally relevant media environments with the transparency and control expected from premium programmatic buying.

"Advertisers increasingly want to go beyond audience reach; they want context, relevance and confidence in where their campaigns appear," said Mike Dupree, Senior Vice President, Demand at Magnite. "ClearLine helps curator partners bring differentiated intelligence into programmatic transactions. By bringing Culture Hive's Cultural Relevance Score into ClearLine, advertisers gain a new way to discover and activate against culturally relevant supply while publishers benefit from increased demand for premium inventory."

For publishers, the integration creates a new way to surface and monetize the cultural relevance of their inventory. For advertisers, it provides a scalable path beyond demographic proxies and toward media investments informed by culture.

"Publishers have always known their inventory carries cultural value that demographic targeting can't capture," said Kirk McDonald, CEO of Sundial Media & Technology Group. "CRS helps make that value visible, giving advertisers a better way to discover publishers that genuinely resonate with the audiences they want to reach.”

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About Culture Hive

Culture Hive Media Group's mission is to shift the advertising industry from demographic targeting to culture-first activation. Through its proprietary cultural intelligence technology and Cultural Relevance Score (CRS™), the company helps brands better understand and connect with audiences based on shared values, identity, and community—turning cultural fit into a measurable advantage.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.



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