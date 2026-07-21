Homeschool Freedom Should Remain at the Center of Education Choices, Says Homeschool Publisher

Christine Zell, Founder of Rabbit Trails Homeschool

As school choice programs expand, homeschool publisher Christine Zell encourages families to consider the long-term impact on homeschool independence.

One of the greatest strengths of homeschooling is that parents, not government agencies or institutions, are responsible for directing their children's education.” — Christine Zell

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As school choice programs continue to expand across the country, many homeschooling families are weighing the potential benefits and long-term implications of accepting government education funds. Christine Zell, founder of Rabbit Trails Homeschool, is urging parents to carefully consider how those decisions may affect the independence that has long defined homeschooling."Every family has to make the decision they believe is best for their children," said Zell. "But I also believe it's important to remember how we got here and what could be at stake."Over the past several decades, homeschooling has grown from a small, often misunderstood movement into a thriving educational community built on parental freedom and flexibility. Early homeschool pioneers faced legal battles, social criticism, and significant personal sacrifice to secure the rights families enjoy today. In many cases, parents risked fines, court appearances, and even the threat of losing custody simply for choosing to educate their children at home."The freedoms we have now didn't come easily," Zell said. "Families before us fought hard, sometimes at great personal cost, to ensure parents could direct their children's education without government interference. We shouldn't take that lightly."Today, homeschooling encompasses a wide range of approaches, from structured academic programs to interest-led learning, allowing families to tailor education to each child's unique needs. Zell believes that this flexibility is one of homeschooling’s greatest strengths and one that should be carefully protected."One of the greatest strengths of homeschooling is that parents, not government agencies or institutions, are responsible for directing their children's education," Zell said. "That freedom has allowed homeschooling to flourish in countless different ways, meeting the needs of children who might not thrive in a traditional classroom setting."As more states introduce or expand school choice programs that include homeschoolers, questions have emerged about accountability requirements, curriculum approval, reporting expectations, and future policy changes. While many of these programs currently offer funding with relatively few restrictions, Zell cautions that policies can evolve over time."Government funding may not come with many strings attached right now, but history shows that programs can change," Zell said. "When funding is involved, oversight often follows. Parents should consider not only today's requirements but what those requirements could become in the future."Zell expressed concern that accepting government funds could gradually shift the nature of homeschooling itself, particularly if regulations increase over time."When we invite government funding into our homeschools, we are also inviting the possibility of increased control," she said. "That could eventually affect curriculum choices, teaching methods, or reporting requirements. Even small changes, over time, can reshape what homeschooling looks like."She also noted that broader participation in government-funded programs could influence how homeschooling is perceived by policymakers and the public."As more families participate in these programs, it may change how homeschooling is defined in the eyes of legislators," Zell said. "That could lead to policies that assume a level of oversight or standardization that hasn't historically been part of homeschooling."At the same time, Zell acknowledges that families may come to different conclusions based on their individual circumstances, financial needs, and educational goals."There are families who will decide participation is the right choice for them, and I respect their ability to make that decision," she said. "My goal isn't to tell parents what they must do, but I do believe we should be honest about the potential long-term consequences."Zell encourages parents to ask thoughtful questions before enrolling in any program, including how funds can be used, what reporting is required, and how policies might change in the future."Understanding the full picture helps families make informed decisions," she said. "It's not just about what works this year, it's about what direction these programs could take over time."As conversations surrounding educational funding continue, Zell hopes parents will remain informed, engaged, and intentional about preserving the core values that have shaped homeschooling for decades."Homeschooling has always been about parents taking responsibility for their children's education," Zell said. "I hope we continue to protect the freedom that so many families worked hard to secure and that has allowed homeschooling to grow into the vibrant community it is today."About Christine ZellChristine Zell is the founder of Rabbit Trails Homeschool, a publisher of literature-based, faith-centered homeschool curriculum. She regularly speaks and writes about homeschooling, children's literature, and practical home education. Zell is available for media interviews and commentary on homeschooling, literature-based education, curriculum development, and education policy affecting homeschool families.

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