I-81 South Lane and Ramp Closures Near Staunton July 21-23 to Prepare for Traffic Shift

STAUNTON - Interstate 81 South near Staunton will have a variety of lane and interchange ramp closures Tuesday and Thursday nights (July 21 and July 23) as contractors shift traffic to new inside lanes as part of the interstate widening project.

On Tuesday, July 21, the on-ramp from Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) to I-81 South will be closed for about 30 minutes as contractors relocate equipment. This closure will take place sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday night, July 23, the following I-81 traffic restrictions will be in place:

The Route 250 on-ramp to I-81 South will be closed from 10 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. A posted detour will guide Route 250 drivers who need to access I-81 South.

Southbound exit 221 onto Interstate 64 eastbound will be closed from 10 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. A posted detour will guide I-81 South drivers who need to access I-64.

The I-81 South left lane will be closed between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. from mile marker 225 to 221.

I-81 South traffic will be held to a slow roll (rolling roadblock) sometime between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Following the slow roll, the I-81 South right lane will be closed until 6 a.m.

When completed, the project will add a third lane in both directions of I-81 between exit 221 and exit 225. Final completion is scheduled for summer 2027, but all northbound lanes are expected to open to traffic in late fall of 2026.

The Staunton-area widening is being constructed under a $101 million design-build contract, as part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP). Other major I-81 CIP projects in the VDOT Staunton District include:

Weyers Cave truck-climbing lanes (scheduled for completion in late 2027)

Strasburg-area widening (scheduled for completion in fall 2028)

Harrisonburg-area widening (scheduled for completion in summer 2032)

Winchester-area widening (construction starts in 2028)

The nearly $4 billion CIP includes 65 construction projects plus operational improvements along I-81 in Virginia to enhance safety, reduce congestion and unlock the region for further economic growth. Find out more at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps, videos and podcasts, and details about upcoming and current projects.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.