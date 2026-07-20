MoDOT: Christian County Route CC Intersection Improvements Project at 22nd Street In Ozark

Ozark, Christian County – A project to improve the intersection at Christian County Route CC and 22nd Street in Ozark is scheduled to start the week of August 3, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Intersection improvements will be installed at Route CC and 22nd Street to improve safety and traffic flow. This includes installing a northbound 22nd Street right turn lane to eastbound Route CC.

Contractor crews will begin installing work zone signs the week of July 20. This project has 4 phases. As traffic impacts change, a new release will be sent out to inform the public. Sign up to get these news releases here.

MoDOT held a public hearing in April 2025 to share project information and solicit public feedback. This project included the Bridge Rehabilitation Project on Christian County Route CC/J in Ozark, which was completed in November 2025.

Project Summary:

Intersection improvements will be installed at Route CC and 22nd Street to improve safety and traffic flow

Installing a northbound 22nd Street right turn lane to eastbound Route CC

Traffic Impacts:

Lane closures and traffic shifts on Route CC from 25th Street to 22nd Street

22nd Street: nighttime lane closures

Businesses will have access during construction

Crew and equipment close to traffic

Drivers urged to use alternate routes during construction to avoid the work zone

Electronic message boards and news releases will warn the public of closures

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closures/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

Contractor: Radmacher Brothers Excavating Co., Inc, Pleasant Hill

The estimated project construction cost is $2.5 million.

The project is scheduled for completion in December 2026.

Sign up for project updates or view the project website: https://www.modot.org/projects/route-cc-intersection-improvements-christian-county

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For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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