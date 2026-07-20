MoDOT: Christian County Route CC Intersection Improvements Project at 22nd Street In Ozark
Ozark, Christian County – A project to improve the intersection at Christian County Route CC and 22nd Street in Ozark is scheduled to start the week of August 3, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Intersection improvements will be installed at Route CC and 22nd Street to improve safety and traffic flow. This includes installing a northbound 22nd Street right turn lane to eastbound Route CC.
Contractor crews will begin installing work zone signs the week of July 20. This project has 4 phases. As traffic impacts change, a new release will be sent out to inform the public. Sign up to get these news releases here.
MoDOT held a public hearing in April 2025 to share project information and solicit public feedback. This project included the Bridge Rehabilitation Project on Christian County Route CC/J in Ozark, which was completed in November 2025.
Project Summary:
- Intersection improvements will be installed at Route CC and 22nd Street to improve safety and traffic flow
- Installing a northbound 22nd Street right turn lane to eastbound Route CC
Traffic Impacts:
- Lane closures and traffic shifts on Route CC from 25th Street to 22nd Street
- 22nd Street: nighttime lane closures
- Businesses will have access during construction
- Crew and equipment close to traffic
- Drivers urged to use alternate routes during construction to avoid the work zone
- Electronic message boards and news releases will warn the public of closures
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closures/traffic impacts
Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
Contractor: Radmacher Brothers Excavating Co., Inc, Pleasant Hill
The estimated project construction cost is $2.5 million.
The project is scheduled for completion in December 2026.
Sign up for project updates or view the project website: https://www.modot.org/projects/route-cc-intersection-improvements-christian-county
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For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.
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