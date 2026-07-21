CoSchedule Introduces Enhanced Social Inbox to Help Marketing Teams Manage Every Conversation

New features include Saved Replies, Assigned Replies, and Internal Discussions, built to help teams respond faster and stay aligned on every social network.

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSchedule announced upgrades to its Social Inbox, the tool marketers use to manage mentions, direct message, and comment across social networks from one place.

The updates, rolled out over the summer of 2026, were shaped directly by customer feedback and are designed to help teams collaborate more efficiently and respond to their audiences without missing a beat.

"Social media moves fast. Every comment, mention, and direct message is an opportunity to build trust, or lose it," Garrett Moon, CEO, said in his announcement. "Social Inbox is built to help marketers take control of every conversation, on every network, across every teammate."

The centerpiece of this update is a set of collaboration tools designed to eliminate confusion about who owns a conversation and keep sensitive discussions out of public view:

• Saved Replies let teams store and quickly reuse responses to recurring questions, cutting down on repetitive typing for common customer inquiries.

• Assigned Replies let teams route any incoming message to a specific teammate, automatically notify that person, and see at a glance who has responded to each conversation so no message falls through the cracks.

• Internal Discussions give teams a private space to loop in a colleague and hash out a response behind the scenes, in a tab the customer never sees.

CoSchedule had previously announced upgrades to its Social Inbox, including an AI assistant that can draft responses, as well as flexible tagging and color labeling features that help teams organize conversations by topic, priority, campaign, department, customer type, and more.

CoSchedule customers on an Agency Calendar, Content Calendar or Marketing Suite plan can log in to start using the new features today. Marketers who are new to CoSchedule can create a free Agency Calendar trial to begin responding to their audience.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the marketing industry’s leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Its dynamic family of agile marketing management products serve more than 50,000 marketers worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing team value. Collectively, CoSchedule products empower nearly 100,000 marketers to complete more high-quality work in less time. As recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule is one of the fastest-growing and most valued companies its customers recommend.

To learn more about CoSchedule, visit https://coschedule.com.

Social Inbox Is Your New Home For Customer Engagement

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