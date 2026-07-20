VitalPBX Eliminates Per-User Fees, Disrupting Traditional PBX Pricing Models

No Per-User Fees

Feature-based licensing lets businesses scale from 10 to 5,000 extensions without increasing software costs.

Per-user pricing punishes growth. We built VitalPBX so that adding your 500th extension costs the same as your 10th — the incentive should be to grow your business, not to ration your phone system.” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX, the enterprise-grade PBX phone system built on Asterisk, is drawing attention from IT administrators and managed service providers for a licensing approach that breaks from the industry norm: pricing based on features and plan tier, not the number of users on the system.

Most business phone systems charge per extension or per seat, meaning costs climb every time a company hires, opens a new office, or adds a department. VitalPBX's Enterprise, Call Center, and Multi-Tenant plans instead offer a fixed cost structure that supports up to 5,000 extensions per plan, so the software bill stays flat as the organization grows.

For a mid-sized company adding dozens of employees a year, or a call center scaling a seasonal workforce up and down, per-seat pricing can turn a phone system into one of the least predictable line items in the IT budget. VitalPBX's approach removes that variable, letting IT and finance teams plan around a fixed platform cost rather than forecasting license fees against projected headcount.

The model is particularly relevant for system integrators and MSPs managing communications for multiple clients, as well as fast-growing SMBs that have outgrown free or entry-level PBX software but want to avoid unpredictable per-seat costs as they scale. Because pricing is tied to the plan tier rather than the extension count, integrators can also quote clients with more confidence, knowing a client's growth won't trigger a renegotiation.

The approach extends to VitalPBX's Multi-Tenant plan as well, where resellers hosting multiple client organizations on shared infrastructure are not penalized for adding new tenants or extensions within their licensed capacity — a structural difference from platforms that require a new license, or in some cases a new server, for each additional client.

VitalPBX also offers a free Community edition for up to 10 extensions, giving smaller organizations and first-time users a no-cost path to evaluate the platform before upgrading to a paid plan. Paid plans additionally offer 30-day free trials, requiring a credit card with no charge if cancelled before the trial period ends.

"Per-user pricing punishes growth. We built VitalPBX so that adding your 500th extension costs the same as your 10th — the incentive should be to grow your business, not to ration your phone system."

— Rodrigo Cuadra, CEO, VitalPBX

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is an advanced, enterprise-grade PBX phone system built on Asterisk, available as open-source software with optional commercial plans and add-ons. Unlike per-user licensing models, VitalPBX charges based on features and plan tier rather than the number of extensions, allowing organizations to scale from 10 to 5,000 users without rising license costs. VitalPBX serves system integrators, managed service providers (MSPs), internet telephony service providers (ITSPs), IT administrators, and call centers worldwide. VitalPBX was named winner of the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. Learn more at https://vitalpbx.com.

Media Contact

VitalPBX Sales & Support

Email: sales@vitalpbx.com

Web: https://vitalpbx.com



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