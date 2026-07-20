Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage Shares Hurricane-Season Preparedness Guidance for Houston Households and Businesses

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Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage outlines practical steps you can take to protect belongings, secure storage, and plan ahead before a storm.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Atlantic hurricane season approaches its August–October peak, Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage outlines practical steps Houston residents and businesses can take to protect belongings, secure storage, and plan ahead before a storm threatens the Gulf Coast.Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage, a second-generation, family-owned Houston moving and storage company , is encouraging Greater Houston households and businesses to prepare their belongings now, well ahead of the most active stretch of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. With more than five decades of experience serving the region, the company is sharing guidance intended to help residents reduce stress, avoid last-minute scrambling, and safeguard what matters most if a storm develops.A below-average forecast is still a reason to prepareThe National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a below-average 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, projecting eight to 14 named storms, three to six hurricanes, and one to three major hurricanes. The season officially runs from June 1 through November 30, with activity historically peaking between August and October. Forecasters have attributed the quieter outlook in part to a developing El Niño pattern, which tends to increase wind shear across the Atlantic basin and suppress storm formation.Importantly, NOAA has emphasized that its seasonal outlook measures overall activity and is not a landfall forecast. A below-average season can still produce a single high-impact storm, and history along the Gulf Coast bears this out: some of the most damaging hurricanes on record have occurred in seasons that were otherwise quiet. For Houston, a region defined by rapid population growth, flat terrain, and proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, that distinction matters. The number of storms in a season tells residents very little about whether their own neighborhood will be affected."A quieter forecast is not a reason to wait," said a company representative for Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage. "It only takes one storm to disrupt a household or a business, and the families who fare best are almost always the ones who planned before a system was ever in the Gulf. Knowing where your important belongings are, and how quickly they can be moved to a secure, climate-controlled space, makes a real difference when time is short."Protecting your home and belongingsMuch of the damage that follows a storm is not from wind alone, but from water, humidity, and the difficulty of accessing or relocating belongings after conditions deteriorate. Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage recommends that Houston-area residents take several steps early in the season, rather than waiting until a storm enters the forecast:Create a simple home inventory.Photograph or video high-value and irreplaceable items, furniture, electronics, artwork, heirlooms, and important documents. A clear record makes it far easier to locate belongings, prioritize what to move, and support any insurance claim later.Identify what would move first.Households rarely have time to relocate everything on short notice. Deciding in advance which items are most valuable, most fragile, or hardest to replace turns a stressful, last-minute decision into a simple checklist.Keep essentials packed and accessible.A few days of necessities, essential documents, medications, and small valuables kept together in an easy-to-grab container can save critical time if a short-notice move becomes necessary.Plan building and property access ahead of time.Elevator reservations, parking, gate codes, and building rules can slow a move considerably, particularly in apartment complexes, high-rises, and office buildings. Confirming these details early prevents avoidable delays on the day they matter most.Protect ground-floor and low-lying belongings.In flood-prone areas, relocating furniture, boxes, and electronics to higher ground or into off-site storage before a storm can prevent losses that are otherwise difficult to reverse.The overlooked role of storageOne of the most common mistakes the company sees is that households and businesses wait until a storm is already forecast to think about storage. By that point, availability tightens quickly, and options narrow just when demand is highest.Reserving secure storage early gives residents a dependable place to keep furniture, seasonal items, and belongings during a range of situations and repairs after a storm, gaps between a home closing and a move-in date, or a lease that ends before the next one begins. Climate-controlled units are particularly valuable in the Houston climate, where sustained heat and humidity can damage wood furniture, electronics, photographs, and documents even without a storm."Storage is one of those things people don't think about until they urgently need it," the company representative added. "When you reserve space at the start of the season instead of the middle of an emergency, you give yourself options. You're not competing for the last available unit while you're also trying to protect your family."For households facing transitional periods, the company offers both short-term and climate-controlled storage designed to keep belongings safe and accessible. That flexibility can be especially useful for families who need to clear a home temporarily, downsize, or bridge an unexpected gap in their housing timeline.Choosing a qualified mover mattersPeak season and post-storm periods often bring a surge of demand, and with it, a rise in unqualified or unlicensed operators. Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage urges residents to verify credentials before signing any contract, whether for a planned relocation or an urgent one.At a minimum, customers should confirm that a moving company holds active Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and U.S. Department of Transportation credentials. Requesting a clear, written estimate rather than a vague verbal quote also helps protect against unexpected costs, particularly during high-demand windows when pricing and availability can shift quickly.The company also encourages residents to communicate any special requirements early, such as stairs, long carries, oversized or specialty items, and storage needs. Clear communication upfront allows a mover to plan appropriately, allocate the right crew and equipment, and reduce the risk of delays.Guidance for Houston businessesPreparedness is not only a residential concern. For Houston's businesses, a storm can mean lost inventory, damaged equipment, and downtime that is difficult to recover from. Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage works with offices and commercial clients on relocations designed to minimize disruption, and the same planning principles apply to storm readiness.Businesses are encouraged to identify critical equipment, records, and inventory in advance; establish a plan for relocating or securing those assets if needed; and consider off-site storage for materials that would be difficult or costly to replace. As with residential moves, planning access details and confirming logistics ahead of time can make the difference between a smooth response and a costly delay.Full-service moving and storage across Greater HoustonJohnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage provides a comprehensive range of services for residential and commercial customers, including local moving, long-distance and interstate relocations, commercial and office moving , professional packing, specialty moving for heavy or delicate items, and secure short-term and climate-controlled storage.The company serves neighborhoods and suburbs across the Greater Houston area, including Houston Heights, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, Katy, Pearland, and Cypress. Whether customers are planning a routine move, navigating a transitional period, or preparing their belongings ahead of a possible storm, the company aims to provide dependable service, careful handling, and clear communication at every stage.Houston residents and businesses can request a free estimate or reserve storage at https://jtmeliamoving.com/ or by calling (713) 683-8585. The company encourages customers to reach out early in the season, while availability is at its best.About Johnnie T. Melia Moving & StorageJohnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage is a second-generation, family-owned moving and storage company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 1969, the company has served Houston-area residents and businesses through every major period of the region's growth, offering residential moving , commercial moving, long-distance relocations, packing, and secure storage services throughout the Greater Houston area. The company focuses on dependable service, careful handling, and clear communication from the first estimate through the final delivery.

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