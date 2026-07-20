GX2 Services Pro LLC Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Home Cleaning Service in Northdale, Florida

NORTHDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized GX2 Services Pro LLC as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Home Cleaning Service in Northdale, Florida. This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned the distinction, having also received the award in 2025. The recognition reflects GX2 Services Pro LLC's ongoing commitment to exceptional service, professionalism, customer satisfaction, and high-quality cleaning solutions.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.GX2 Services Pro LLC is a women-owned professional cleaning company based in Greater Northdale, Florida, providing high-quality residential and commercial cleaning solutions throughout the Tampa Bay area. The company offers a comprehensive range of services including residential cleaning, deep cleaning, commercial and facility cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, Airbnb turnover services, post-construction cleanup, and customized cleaning packages tailored to client needs. Committed to safety, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, GX2 Services Pro uses green, non-toxic cleaning products whenever possible and delivers reliable, detail-oriented service backed by professional protocols and high-performance cleaning methods. With more than three thousand completed cleanings and a reputation built on professionalism, ethics, and consistency, the company has earned the trust of homeowners and businesses across the region.Founded in May 2023 by Marcia Santos, GX2 Services Pro LLC has experienced significant growth under her leadership. As Founder and CEO, Marcia serves as the company’s executive leader, process management specialist, and remote business administrator, overseeing:• Strategic planning• Sales team management• Development and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)• Business expansion initiatives• Performance metrics and KPI management• Overall company operations under a fully remote management modelSantos has completed executive leadership and management training through HarvardX and pursued professional studies through the Google Project Management Professional Certificate program. Operating successfully under a remote executive management model since its inception, the company has demonstrated strong performance, achieving revenue growth of more than eighty percent in 2025 compared to 2024 and continuing that momentum with more than sixty percent growth in 2026.The GX2 Services Pro team is comprised of dedicated professionals who uphold the company's strict standards for quality and safety. Team members include Founder and CEO Marcia Santos; Founder and CEO Felipe Greenhalgh; Remote Operations Coordinator Joao Grifo; Finance Manager Gisele Pinha; Marketing Manager Leonardo Rezende; Customer Service Representative Sara Freitas; and Operations and Customer Service Coordinator José Carruyo. Unlike many competitors, GX2 Services Pro does not use subcontractors, instead personally training every team member to ensure consistency, professionalism, and accountability. This commitment to excellence has contributed to the company's recognition as one of the top businesses in its category in both 2025 and 2026, further solidifying its position as a trusted cleaning service provider throughout the Tampa Bay area.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from GX2 Services Pro clients reflecting their experience working with the company:“Marcia, Felipe, and Maria did an amazing job! I really appreciated the updates on arrival, start time, and completion. I’ve used other cleaning services bi-weekly for years, and the difference in quality was clear. The team paid great attention to detail and truly exceeded my expectations.When I provided feedback after the cleaning, it was received professionally, noted, and a clear plan for correction was provided. Highly recommend!”“I had a great experience with this house cleaning service. The team was professional, punctual, and very thorough with their work. My home looked and smelled amazing after they finished. They paid attention to the small details that really make a difference, and everything felt fresh and well cared for.Maria and Sara did an excellent job and were very friendly throughout the entire visit. You can tell they take pride in what they do, and it shows in the quality of their work.I highly recommend this service to anyone looking for reliable and high-quality cleaning. I will definitely be using them again!”“Marcia and her team always do a phenomenal job. She is Uber organized and on time. We always receive a reminder of scheduled cleanings. Staff is pleasant and professional and leave our three bedroom condo sparkling. I was referred to Marcia and her company by my daughter who has wonderful experiences herself.”“The team from GX2 have been awesome from the very beginning. Marcia, Naylen & Yaima performed a deep clean on our home earlier today and our home looks terrific! Marcia and her team also included some really thoughtful touches that were very welcomed. If you are looking for a company to care for your home as if were their own, please do not hesitate to contact Marcia & Felipe with GX2.”The GX2 Services Pro team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client, ensuring strong project outcomes and a service experience built on trust, quality, and care.For more information about GX2 Services Pro LLC, visit their website ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.com

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