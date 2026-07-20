DEFY Medical Partners with NutriRoot to Bring Plant-Based Hair Regrowth System to Patients

NutriRoot's plant-based hair regrowth system, built around a patented brassinosteroid complex that targets DHT at the follicle, is now available to DEFY Medical patients through the two companies' new partnership.

Hair loss is one of the concerns our patients raise most often. NutriRoot's plant-based approach fits naturally into the kind of care we provide.” — Nicole Bruce, DEFY Medical

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEFY Medical , a leading provider of personalized hormone optimization and men's and women's health services, today announced a new partnership with NutriRoot , a plant-based hair regrowth brand, to offer NutriRoot's hair restoration system directly to DEFY Medical patients.The partnership integrates NutriRoot's hair regrowth system into DEFY Medical's existing patient care offerings, giving male and female patients a clinically grounded option for addressing hair thinning and loss without the side effects associated with many conventional treatments.Hair loss is one of the most common concerns DEFY Medical patients raise. Because DEFY Medical patients are already working closely with the clinic on their overall health, the clinic is positioned to help patients address hair loss with more context and precision than a standalone hair care product could on its own.NutriRoot's system is built around a patented brassinosteroid complex, a plant-derived compound studied for its role in reducing DHT locally at the follicle and supporting follicle reactivation. Because it works locally, it can be used alongside other health protocols a patient may already be following. Unlike many pharmaceutical hair loss treatments, NutriRoot's formula is designed to work without the sexual side effects, scalp irritation, or other complications that lead many patients to discontinue conventional treatment. The brand backs its system with a 180-day guarantee. "Hair loss is one of the concerns our patients raise most often," said Nicole Bruce, Vice President of DEFY Medical. "NutriRoot's plant-based approach fits naturally into the kind of care we provide. It works locally and gives our patients a solution that is effective without introducing the side effects that keep many people away from hair loss treatment altogether."Under the partnership, DEFY Medical will manage patient education and ordering, with NutriRoot fulfilling orders directly to patients. The two organizations have also collaborated on educational content, including video content featuring DEFY Medical physicians, to help both men and women understand the root cause of hair loss and how NutriRoot's formula works."We built NutriRoot to give people a real alternative to the harsh side effects that come with so many hair loss treatments on the market," said Dan Norlander, Chief Science Officer of NutriRoot. "It's formulated for men and women, and because it works locally at the follicle rather than altering hormone levels elsewhere in the body, it fits alongside whatever else a patient is doing for their health. Partnering with a clinic like DEFY Medical means our patients are getting guidance from people who know their full health picture, not just a product on a shelf."The partnership is now active, with NutriRoot available to DEFY Medical patients through the clinic.About NutriRootNutriRoot is a plant-based hair regrowth brand built around a patented brassinosteroid complex. The system is formulated to reduce DHT at the follicle and support follicle reactivation without side effects, and is backed by a 180-day guarantee.

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