Interfaith Behavioral Health Seminar to Strengthen Pathways to Care in Los Angeles

Keynote Panelists (and Moderator) at Interfaith Behavioral Health Conference The Reseda Church of Christ

Faith leaders and clinicians partner to improve mental health and substance use referral pathways across Los Angeles County on July 22.

RESEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarzana Treatment Centers , the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health Pueblo y Salud , and community partners will host the Interfaith Behavioral Health Seminar on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Reseda Church of Christ.The seminar will convene faith leaders from diverse traditions, behavioral health professionals, healthcare providers, public agencies, and community organizations for a day of learning, dialogue, and collaboration.The program will focus on mental health, substance use prevention, treatment, recovery, and referral resources. It is designed to strengthen partnerships between faith communities and behavioral health providers and to create clearer pathways to coordinated, culturally responsive care for individuals and families.The program will begin with opening remarks from community leaders and seminar organizers, including Dr. José C. Salazar, Director at Tarzana Treatment Centers and speakers from Reseda Church of Christ, the Office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Anthem Blue Cross, Pueblo y Salud, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, and the Office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.“This gathering is important because faith leaders are often the first people individuals and families turn to during times of crisis, grief, mental health challenges, or substance use concerns,” said Mark Winkler, Supervisor at Tarzana Treatment Centers. “By uniting faith communities and behavioral health providers, we can build stronger relationships, reduce stigma, and create clearer pathways to care.”The keynote session, “Substance Use and Mental Health Treatment Within the Interfaith Community,” will be moderated by Antonio Bañuelos, LCSW, the Service Area 2 Chief for Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health Outpatient Care Services.Keynote panelists will include:* Dr. Kevin Burns, Associate Medical Director for Harm Reduction and Prevention with the LA County Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Bureau* Dr. Charity Chandler-Cole, Executive Director of LA Voice*Dr. Edden Agonafer of AID in Healing* Dr. Cassidy Todd, Associate Director of Youth Services at Tarzana Treatment CentersParticipants will learn about emerging mental health and substance use trends, including fentanyl and 7-OH (7-hydroxymitragynine). The seminar will also raise awareness of Los Angeles County behavioral health resources and initiatives, including the Substance Abuse Prevention and Control Bureau’s R95 Initiative.Morning and afternoon breakout sessions will address co-occurring mental health and substance use challenges, prevention and early intervention, treatment pathways, and the role faith leaders can play in recognizing concerns, responding compassionately, and referring community members to appropriate care.Additional seminar topics and outcomes will cover:* Recognizing early warning signs of substance use and mental health challenges* Conducting supportive, stigma-reducing conversations within congregations* Understanding treatment pathways and referral options* Strengthening collaboration between faith communities and behavioral health providers.* Developing culturally responsive and faith-aligned support strategies* Building professional relationships among faith leaders, clinicians, healthcare providers, public agencies, and community organizationsThe seminar will include resource tables staffed by representatives from Tarzana Treatment Centers, Pueblo y Salud, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Sierra Medical Group, Olive View Hospital, and other community providers. Opportunities to sign up for Overdose Prevention Education Training and/or Mental Health First Aid may also be available during lunch.Tarzana Treatment Centers will offer up to 4.0 continuing education hours for eligible participants who complete all required attendance, evaluation, and continuing education documentation. Morning refreshments and lunch will be provided.The Interfaith Behavioral Health Seminar is presented by Tarzana Treatment Centers, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, and Pueblo y Salud, in partnership with Reseda Church of Christ and participating community organizations.About Tarzana Treatment CentersTarzana Treatment Centers is a nonprofit, community-based healthcare organization providing integrated substance use disorder treatment, mental health services, primary care, youth and family services, education, and supportive programs throughout Los Angeles County.

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