Landmark Funeral Group Partners with Physicians Mutual and Precoa to Expand Funeral Preplanning Services

Landmark Funeral Group partners with Physicians Mutual and Precoa. L-R: Tim Reed, VP, Preneed, Physicians Mutual; Seb D'Appolonia, President & CEO, Landmark Funeral Group; Tyler Anderson, Chief Growth Officer, Precoa.

Physicians Mutual to provide preneed funding and Precoa delivers marketing support, consumer education and planning expertise for growing funeral home network

The future of funeral service will be shaped by organizations that invest heavily in their people and support them to deliver exceptional and differentiated experiences” — Seb D'Appolonia, President and CEO of Landmark Funeral Group

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landmark Funeral Group today announced a partnership with Physicians Mutual and Precoa to expand funeral preplanning services across its growing network of more than 30 funeral homes throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania and neighboring states. The collaboration provides Landmark's locally owned and operated funeral homes with access to a comprehensive preplanning program that combines trusted funding with proven consumer education and outreach.Consumer expectations surrounding funeral planning continue to evolve. Families today are more geographically dispersed, increasingly interested in access to information online, planning ahead, and seeking ways to reduce the emotional and financial burdens placed on loved ones.At the same time, changing preferences, including continued growth in cremation and increasing demand for personalized memorial experiences, are reshaping how funeral professionals serve their communities. More providers are investing in services, technology, and resources that help families make informed decisions before they are faced with an immediate need.Landmark is investing in its capabilities and in partnerships that help its funeral home professionals meet these evolving expectations while also protecting and preserving the trusted relationships, legacies and personalized care that have long defined community funeral service.Precoa and Physicians Mutual have worked together for years to help funeral homes build successful preplanning programs and are bringing their strong relationship and proven model to Landmark's growing network of firms.“The future of funeral service will be shaped by organizations that invest heavily in their people and support them to deliver exceptional and differentiated experiences for the families they selflessly serve,” said Seb D'Appolonia, President and CEO of Landmark Funeral Group. “Partnering with respected organizations like Physicians Mutual and Precoa strengthens the support available across our network of firms and reinforces our commitment to helping community funeral homes adapt, evolve, and thrive in a changing marketplace.”The program is being implemented across Landmark's growing network of firms, giving local funeral directors additional tools and resources to help families make informed decisions before a funeral is ever needed.Tim Reed, Vice President, Preneed at Physicians Mutual, said, “Planning ahead is one of the most meaningful gifts families can give one another. We’re honored to partner with Landmark Funeral Group and Precoa to offer trusted preneed funding solutions that empower families to plan with confidence while providing funeral professionals with another valuable resource to support the communities they serve.”Tyler Anderson, Chief Growth Officer at Precoa, added, “Quality preneed is one of the most effective ways to meet the evolving needs of families and educate them about the value of ceremony, ritual, and gathering after a loss. We’re proud to work alongside partners like Landmark Funeral Group to help leading funeral homes prearrange more families so their loved ones can focus on connection when it's needed most.”About Landmark Funeral GroupLandmark partners with exceptional funeral professionals who share a commitment to compassionate service, operational excellence and preserving the legacy of community funeral homes. Through thoughtful investments, strategic partnerships and long-term stewardship, Landmark helps independent funeral homes thrive while continuing to serve families with the care and trust that define the profession. Learn more at www.landmarkfuneralgroup.com About Physicians MutualPhysicians Mutual Insurance Company, Inc., Physicians Life Insurance Company and Physicians Select Insurance Company comprise the Physicians Mutual family. Physicians Mutual offers reliable dental and supplemental health insurance, and pet insurance. Physicians Life provides important life insurance, Medicare Supplement insurance and coverage for funeral pre-planning. Physicians Select Insurance Company additionally offers exclusive Medicare Supplement insurance. The companies have more than $4 billion in assets and consistently maintain some of the highest financial strength ratings in the nation from independent insurance analysts, including A.M. Best Company and Weiss Ratings. Founded in 1902, Physicians Mutualis headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. To learn more about the company, please visit PhysiciansMutual.com About PrecoaPrecoa is the remarkably effective way to 2x your preneed. By delivering the highest quality preneed experiences, there’s no tradeoff between results for your business and meaningful moments for families. Precoa makes these moments repeatable through a complete marketing and sales system that gets you more quality leads, more appointments, and more prearranged funerals. Built to perform and designed to connect, it’s the proven way to reach new families and grow your market. Learn more at precoa.com

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