Raymond Lavine Discusses the Impact of Caregiving on Retirement on the Beyond Retirement Podcast

Raymond Lavine on the Beyond Retirement Podcast

Long-term care planning advocate shares how families can prepare financially, emotionally, and practically for future caregiving needs

Long-term care planning is about helping families protect their choices, relationships and peace of mind when someone they love begins to need ongoing support.” — Raymond Lavine

GIG HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raymond Lavine, founder of Lavine LTC Benefits and host of Planning with Purpose: The Caregiver’s Blueprint, recently joined host Jacquie Doucette on the Beyond Retirement podcast to discuss how caregiving can reshape retirement and why families should prepare for long-term care before a crisis occurs.During the episode, Lavine shared how his parents’ experiences with caregiving and long-term care benefits shaped his work helping individuals and families prepare for the challenges that may come with aging. He explained that caregiving can affect far more than a family’s finances, often changing relationships, routines, travel plans and the retirement experience of everyone involved.Lavine and Doucette discussed why families frequently postpone long-term care planning until an urgent health event forces them to make difficult decisions. The conversation explored the often-overlooked responsibilities caregivers may face, including coordinating medical appointments, managing medications and finances, assisting with personal care and living with the constant concern that something could go wrong.The episode also addressed the misconception that substantial savings alone can prevent caregiving from disrupting retirement. Even financially secure families may struggle to coordinate care, determine where it will be provided, and decide which family members will manage the day-to-day responsibilities.Lavine encouraged listeners to begin their planning by answering three essential questions: Where would they prefer to receive care, who would coordinate it, and how would the associated expenses be paid?The discussion also offered several practical steps families can take even if they are not currently ready to purchase long-term care coverage . These include organizing legal and medical documents, securely storing important passwords, removing fall hazards, improving lighting, installing grab bars, and replacing difficult-to-use doorknobs with lever-style handles.The full episode featuring Raymond Lavine is available through the Beyond Retirement podcast and its YouTube channel.About Raymond Lavine and Lavine LTC BenefitsRaymond Lavine is a long-term care planning advocate, financial professional, and founder of Lavine LTC Benefits. Drawing from decades of experience in insurance and finance, as well as his family’s personal caregiving experiences, Lavine helps individuals, families and businesses understand their options for preparing for future care needs. He is the host of Planning with Purpose: The Caregiver’s Blueprint, co-author of the Amazon bestseller Empathy and Understanding in Business, and a U.S. Army veteran. Learn more at Lavine LTC Benefits About the Beyond Retirement PodcastHosted by Jacquie Doucette, Beyond Retirement explores what life looks like after the traditional career chapter ends. Through personal stories, thoughtful conversations and practical guidance, the podcast helps listeners navigate the lifestyle, identity, purpose and relationship changes that can accompany retirement. Episodes encourage retirees and those approaching retirement to build meaningful, fulfilling lives beyond the workplace. Visit the Beyond Retirement podcast on YouTube.

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