Governor Morrisey Welcomes Carl Ayers as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today welcomed Carl E. Ayers as Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. Ayers, a veteran human services administrator with nearly 30 years of leadership experience, officially began serving as Secretary today.

"West Virginia's most vulnerable citizens deserve a Department of Human Services that is effective, accountable, and focused on results," said Governor Morrisey. "Carl Ayers has spent his career improving services for children and families, strengthening accountability, and making government work better. I am confident he will build on our efforts to modernize the department while ensuring critical services are delivered efficiently, effectively, and with compassion."

Ayers most recently served as Principal Deputy Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Social Services, where he helped oversee an agency with a budget exceeding $2.5 billion and more than 1,700 employees. Previously, he served as Virginia's Deputy Commissioner of Human Services, overseeing child welfare, Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, child care, and other major public assistance programs.

Governor Morrisey has charged Ayers with continuing the administration's efforts to improve efficiency, strengthen accountability, modernize department operations, and ensure critical human services are delivered effectively to the West Virginians who need them most.

Ayers holds bachelor's and master's degrees in social work from Radford University and currently serves as Chair of the Child Welfare League of America.

As Secretary Ayers begins his first day leading the department, eligible West Virginia families can also begin applying for the annual School Clothing Allowance program. The benefit helps qualifying families offset the cost of back-to-school clothing for eligible school-aged children. Families may apply through their local DoHS office or online.