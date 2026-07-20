Governor Morrisey Declares State of Emergency for Barbour County Following Severe Flooding ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey has declared a State of Emergency for Barbour County following severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that caused significant flooding and damage across the county beginning on July 18.

"When West Virginians are facing an emergency, we're going to move quickly to get the people and resources in place to help," said Governor Morrisey. "We're working closely with local emergency officials to assess damage, support response efforts, and help affected communities recover as quickly as possible."

The proclamation allows state agencies to coordinate closely with local officials, mobilize resources, and provide emergency assistance to communities impacted by the flooding.

Heavy rainfall overwhelmed streams, creeks, drainage systems, and transportation infrastructure in parts of Barbour County, washing out bridges, damaging water lines, and forcing road closures.

The State of Emergency authorizes the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to coordinate the state's response, mobilize personnel and resources as needed, and provide support to local emergency management officials. The Governor has also delegated certain administrative authorities to the Director of WVEMD to help expedite emergency response operations.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated earlier or extended by a subsequent proclamation.

Governor Morrisey encourages residents to remain alert, avoid flooded roadways, and follow guidance from local emergency management officials. West Virginians should never drive through flooded roads and should continue to monitor local weather conditions as recovery efforts continue.