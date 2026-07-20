Breast Center of New England Expands Personalized Breast Imaging Services with CureMetrix’s cmAngio®

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Boutique breast imaging practice adds AI Breast Arterial Calcification detection to provide additional clinical insight from routine screening mammograms.

From the beginning, our goal has been to create a breast imaging center that feels different, where women receive expert care in a welcoming environment designed around them.”
— Eva Lizer, Founder of Breast Center of New England
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMetrix today announced that Breast Center of New England, a women-owned breast imaging practice dedicated to redefining the mammography experience for women across New Hampshire, has added cmAngio®, the first FDA-cleared AI solution for Breast Arterial Calcification (BAC) detection and localization, becoming the first location in New Hampshire to implement the technology. By identifying BAC from the same mammogram used for breast cancer screening, cmAngio provides additional clinical insight with no additional imaging, radiation, appointments, or time required for patients.

Founded on the belief that women deserve a more personal, comfortable, and empowering breast imaging experience, Breast Center of New England pairs an intimate, spa-like environment with advanced breast imaging technology and physician-led care. By adding cmAngio, the practice is providing a 2-for-1 benefit from routine screening mammograms while staying true to its mission of delivering exceptional care that puts women first.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to create a breast imaging center that feels different, where women receive expert care in a welcoming environment designed around them,” said Dr. Eva Lizer, Founder and Breast Imaging Radiologist at Breast Center of New England. “By incorporating cmAngio into our screening program, we’re able to provide our patients and referring providers with important and impactful information from the mammogram they’re already receiving, while keeping the experience simple, seamless, and patient-centered.”

“Dr. Eva Lizer and her team have built a practice that puts women at the center of every decision, combining personalized care with a commitment to innovation,” said Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix. “We're proud to partner with Breast Center of New England to bring cmAngio to their patients and provide important clinical insights to their routine screening mammograms. It's a great example of how AI can enhance patient care while preserving the exceptional experience Breast Center of New England is known for.”

As the Breast Center of New England continues to redefine the breast imaging experience, the addition of cmAngio reflects its commitment to combining compassionate, personalized care with innovative technology that helps women get more from every routine mammogram.

About CureMetrix
CureMetrix is advancing women's health through AI-powered imaging solutions designed to help clinicians detect what matters sooner. Founded in 2014 on the belief that artificial intelligence can close the gap between what medicine is capable of and what patients actually receive, CureMetrix develops precision AI that integrates into existing workflows and delivers earlier answers, greater certainty, and additional clinical insight. The company's mission is to help save lives by improving disease detection and extending the value of screening programs worldwide. www.curemetrix.com

About Breast Center of New England
Breast Center of New England is an independent, women-owned and locally owned breast imaging practice located in Lee, New Hampshire. Its all-women team provides advanced 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, diagnostic breast imaging and bone density testing in a calm, private and supportive environment. With convenient scheduling, timely results, transparent billing and personalized physician-led care, Breast Center of New England is committed to giving patients clarity, comfort and confidence throughout their breast health journey.

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CureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves disease detection and survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix has partnered with practicing radiologists, cardiologists, and esteemed institutions around the world to build best-in-class AI solutions that support clinicians and their patients. From breast cancer to heart disease to kidney disease they believe that AI can be used to improve outcomes for patients and extend the impact and value of screening programs globally. Their mission is to help save lives with early and more accurate detection- delivering solutions that radiologists, healthcare systems, and patients can rely on with confidence. Visit www.CureMetrix.com.

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