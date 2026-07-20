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Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission to Meet July 27

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 16, 2026) – The Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission will hold a meeting in person and by videoconference Monday, July 27 at 1:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts’ annual meeting in the Whitley Room at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center (830 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Ky).  

Those wishing to attend via Zoom can use this link https://bit.ly/4tIssYZ or meeting ID 845 5362 3580 and password SWCC. 

If you have questions, please contact Johnna McHugh at 502-782-6703. 

  1. Welcome and introductions 
  1. Minutes of the last meetings 
  1. Agency reports 
  1. Correspondence 
  1. Equipment report 
  1. Approval of vacancy petitions and incentive per diem 
  1. Agriculture district program  
  1. Old business 
  1. New business 
  1.  Adjourn  

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Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission to Meet July 27

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