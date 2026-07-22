The Denver Foundation Invests in Collective Clean Energy Fund to Expand Accessible Home Energy Program

This mission-aligned investment from The Denver Foundation directly supports low and middle-income homeowners adopting sustainable upgrades.

We are deeply grateful for The Denver Foundation’s partnership and shared vision for an equitable and affordable clean energy economy.” — Paul Scharfenberger, Chief Executive Officer, CCEF

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Clean Energy Fund (CCEF), a mission-first, non-profit community lender providing clean energy and energy efficiency financing products and programs, has announced a mission-aligned partnership with The Denver Foundation. The goal is to expand CCEF’s residential “ClearPath On-Bill” repayment program to significantly increase access to clean energy upgrades for Colorado homeowners.

Through a mission-driven investment, The Denver Foundation is putting its capital to work locally. This funding enables CCEF to directly support over 30 ClearPath On-Bill projects, breaking down financial barriers and ensuring that low- and middle-income individuals can access essential, cost-saving clean energy improvements for their homes.

"By eliminating conventional financial barriers such as credit scores, ClearPath On-Bill makes sustainable energy improvements accessible to far more Colorado homeowners," said Paul Scharfenberger, Chief Executive Officer of CCEF. "Expanding this program is ultimately about strengthening the comfort, health, and resilience of our communities. We are deeply grateful for The Denver Foundation’s partnership and shared vision for an equitable and affordable clean energy economy."

As a dedicated non-profit, The Denver Foundation focuses on strengthening Colorado organizations and nonprofits. This investment highlights its ongoing commitment to climate equity and sustainable community development.

"Partnering with CCEF ensures that more households in our community can enjoy the benefits of sustainable energy improvements such as lower utility bills, healthier living spaces, and a cleaner environment," said Margaret Danuser, Chief Financial Officer from The Denver Foundation.

With this mission-aligned partnership, CCEF and The Denver Foundation are paving the way for a more inclusive green economy, proving that environmental sustainability and social equity go hand in hand. To learn more about CCEF’s ClearPath On-Bill Repayment program, visit CCEF’s website at ccef.info/on-bill.

About CCEF

Collective Clean Energy Fund (CCEF) is a specialized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that connects individuals and organizations to the capital they need to make sustainable changes to their homes and businesses. Our mission is to make clean energy and energy-efficient solutions accessible to everyone.

CCEF strives to understand the diverse communities we serve across Colorado and beyond, recognizing that each has unique needs. Whether that is identifying barriers to financing clean energy projects or bridging the gap between clean energy projects and traditional capital providers, we serve as the North Star for clean energy financing in the state. Learn more at www.cocleanenergyfund.com and follow the organization on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About The Denver Foundation

For 100 years, The Denver Foundation, a community foundation, has been building a stronger, thriving Metro Denver, Colorado, and beyond. Its received $2.4 billion from generous donors and given $1.9 billion in grants to support community initiatives. Its the foundation of Denver, connecting and collaborating to address the current and future challenges of our community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.