Attorney General James Announces 191 Guns Turned in at Brooklyn Gun Buyback

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 191 firearms were turned in at a community gun buyback event in Brooklyn this weekend hosted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, the New York City Police Department (NYPD), and the Office of the New York State Comptroller. This event was part of Attorney General James’ ongoing effort to combat gun violence and keep New Yorkers safe. To date, Attorney General James has removed more than 9,900 guns from New York state since taking office in 2019.

“Every gun removed from our communities is a potential life saved and crisis averted,” said Attorney General James. “This weekend’s gun buyback event resulted in the removal of 191 unwanted guns from our streets, marking a critical step in our fight to protect our communities from gun violence. I thank the Emmanuel Baptist Church and my friends, District Attorney Gonzalez, NYPD Commissioner Tisch, and Comptroller DiNapoli for their commitment to protecting New Yorkers from the scourge of gun violence.”

“I sleep better at night after events like this, knowing that close to 200 weapons are no longer in homes and potentially on our streets,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “Every gun we collected is one fewer weapon that now cannot be used to commit crimes, in suicides, or picked up by a child. I thank Emmanuel Baptist Church, all our partners, and every New Yorker who came out despite torrential rains to make our city safer. As Brooklyn continues to experience a historically safe year and summer in terms of gun violence, we are committed to keep reducing the proliferation of guns, engaging our communities and further improving public safety.”

“Every gun recovered is a potential tragedy avoided and life saved,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “Thanks to the NYPD’s precision policing strategy, and the men and women in uniform who do this dangerous work, we have removed over 2,700 guns from our streets so far this year and driven down gun violence and murders to record lows. We will continue to invest in these important programs with our law enforcement partners to make our communities safer.”

“Gun violence costs our communities and New Yorkers,” said New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. “Getting guns out of homes and off our streets is a critical part of prevention and saving lives. Thanks to District Attorney Gonzalez, Attorney General James, and the NYPD, we bought back and destroyed 191 guns. A win for Brooklyn and New York.”

The buyback event in Brooklyn resulted in 191 guns being turned in, including nine assault weapons, 162 handguns, and four long guns. Following this gun buyback event, Attorney General James has helped remove more than 9,900 guns out of New York communities.