Temporary Traffic Devices and Speed Reductions to be Placed During 2026 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

For Immediate Release:

Monday, July 20, 2026

Contact:

Jesse Nelson, Rapid City Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-2244

STURGIS, S.D. - The 86th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is scheduled for Aug. 7-16, 2026. With increased traffic volumes expected during the annual Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will activate temporary traffic signals and place speed limit reductions.

Temporary Traffic Signals Locations:

S.D. Highway 34/79 and Ft. Meade main entrance;

S.D. Highway 34/79 and Glencoe Drive;

S.D. Highway 34 and S.D. Highway 79 east of Sturgis;

S.D. Highway 34 and Ft. Meade Way (Buffalo Chip);

S.D. Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 385;

U.S. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 385 east of Hill City;

S.D. Highway 34/79 and 11 th Street in Sturgis; and

Interstate 90 exit 55 eastbound ramp.

The temporary traffic signals will be in full operation from Friday, July 31, 2026, through the end-of-the-day on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026.

Speed Limit Reductions:

Speed limits will be reduced on the following highways from Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, through Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

The Interstate 90 speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from west of exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City to west of exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.

The S.D. Highway 34 speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph and 45 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis, east approximately four miles (east of Buffalo Chip).

The S.D. Highway 79 speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of Highway 34 north approximately two miles (north of Iron Horse Campground) and from one-half mile south of the intersection with Bighorn Road north approximately one mile, near the Full Throttle Saloon and Drag Pipe Saloon approaches.

Message Boards :

The SDDOT will also deploy message boards and speed trailers at various locations along with the permanent dynamic message boards on the Interstate to display messages regarding traffic conditions, crashes causing delays, extreme weather events, and other messages as needed. For more information, contact Jesse Nelson, Rapid City Region Traffic Engineer, at 605-394-2244.

U.S Highway 385 Project Information:

Construction on U.S. Highway 385 (Pactola Dam to Calumet Road)will be paused starting on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, and will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. Motorists are asked to remain alert for any traffic adjustments should they become necessary during the Rally. Find additional Highway 385 project information including maps, timelines, and construction updates on the website at https://www.US-385.com. For updates on major traffic changes on the Highway 385 project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “US385” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Traveler Information:

Find additional information, including frequently asked questions, on the SDDOT Rally Traveler Information page.

Sturgis Rally Traffic Counts:

The SDDOT will provide daily traffic counts at nine locations for vehicles entering Sturgis for the Rally. The information is released on weekdays, not weekends. The daily counts are also posted to the Rally Traveler Information page. Once the 2026 Sturgis Rally concludes and traffic totals are compiled, a full report will be available on the SDDOT website.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT https://dot.sd.gov.

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