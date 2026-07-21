New Book Shows Leaders How to Operationalize AI Governance Before Regulators Force Them To

Kim Nelson-Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of PreFlight AI, is the author of AI Operational Governance: A Field Guide (Volume 1), now available on Amazon.

Kim Nelson-Wright's new book names AI governance as an operational discipline, not a policy binder — and shows leaders how to practice it.

Twenty years in operations taught me one thing above all: structural resilience isn’t written — it’s operated,” — Nelson-Wright

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key obligations under the European Union’s AI Act become enforceable on August 2. U.S. courts and regulators are sharpening their focus on organizations that deploy artificial intelligence, not just the vendors that build it. Against this backdrop, most companies share the same uncomfortable gap: they have AI policies, but nothing that runs. A new book by operations executive and PreFlight AI™ co-founder and CEO Kim Nelson-Wright names that gap, defines the discipline that closes it, and hands leaders the working system to practice it.

AI Operational Governance: A Field Guide (Volume 1), published this month and available now on Amazon, introduces AI Operational Governance — a term coined by Nelson-Wright — as the operational muscle behind responsible AI: named owners, defined data boundaries, tiered access authority, and rehearsed incident playbooks that turn a governance PDF into something an organization actually does every day.

“Most organizations don’t have an AI governance problem — they have an AI paperwork problem,” said Nelson-Wright. “The policy binder answers ‘what are our principles?’ It cannot answer the questions that come up on a Tuesday: who owns this system’s decisions, what data can it touch, and who gets the call when it does something wrong at 2 AM. This Field Guide exists to make governance something an organization operates, not something it files.”

At the book’s center is the 48-hour test: if an AI system made a consequential decision right now — approved a loan, flagged an employee, drafted a diagnosis — could the organization name who is accountable, trace what data was touched, and produce an answer for its board, regulator, or customer within 48 hours? Written for COOs, CHROs, compliance and risk leaders, and CEOs of mid-market and regulated organizations, the Field Guide delivers the frameworks to pass that test: a three-zone data classification system, four levels of access authority, an AI ownership matrix, a complete first-48-hours incident playbook, a 30/60/90-day rollout plan, and sector-specific guidance for healthcare, financial services, government, and nonprofit organizations.

The book completes a three-part body of work published by PreFlight AI™. The AI Readiness Gap Report 2026 builds the urgency — an original synthesis of research from nine leading research and consulting organizations, including the finding that only roughly one in five organizations has mature AI governance in place even as adoption accelerates. The AI Governance Readiness Playbook creates the governance foundation. The Field Guide turns that foundation into an operating rhythm.

Organizations can see where they stand today by taking PreFlight AI’s free AI readiness scorecard, available at GetPreFlightAI.com, which delivers results in under two minutes. The full report and playbook are also available at the same site.

“The organizations that will stand up to the audit, the incident, or the headline are not the ones with the most advanced AI. They’re the ones that built the discipline before they needed it.”

AI Operational Governance: A Field Guide (Volume 1) is available now on Amazon in Kindle format, with a paperback edition to follow. View the book on Amazon

About PreFlight AI™

PreFlight AI™ (PreFlight AI Solutions, Inc.) helps organizations achieve clarity before automation. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company provides independent, vendor-neutral AI readiness and governance diagnostics that assess organizations across five structural dimensions — leadership alignment, structural readiness, cultural readiness, data readiness, and workforce readiness — before AI implementation begins. PreFlight AI™ serves mid-market organizations of 50 to 500 employees across healthcare, government, nonprofit, and professional services. Learn more at GetPreFlightAI.com.

About the Author

Kim Nelson-Wright is Co-Founder and CEO of PreFlight AI™ and Founder of K.N.W. Business Advisors LLC, a fractional COO practice. She serves as Senior Strategic Advisor, Occupational Health and Wellness, at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and brings more than twenty years of operational leadership across healthcare, government, nonprofit, and corporate sectors, including EHR implementation and compliance-heavy operations. She holds the AI Governance certificate from Oxford’s Saïd Business School and the Wharton AI for Business specialization and is the author of the AI Readiness Gap Report 2026 and the AI Governance Readiness Playbook.

Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.