Comer Announces Full Committee Markup to Lower Prescription Drug Prices, Strengthen Congressional D.C. Oversight, and Improve Government Operations

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a markup will take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET to consider legislation aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, strengthening congressional oversight over the District of Columbia, and improving the efficiency of the federal government.

“The House Oversight Committee will advance commonsense legislation to hold pharmacy benefit managers accountable for predatory practices that drive up the cost of lifesaving medications for all Americans and threaten the survival of our independent pharmacies. We will also consider legislation to strengthen congressional oversight of Washington, D.C.’s taxing authority and protect residents and local businesses from reckless tax hikes that would further weaken the District’s economy. I look forward to advancing these bills and other good government reforms that deliver results for the American people,” said Chairman Comer.

WHAT: Full Committee Markup

H.R. 6610, Pharmacists Fight Back Act: The bipartisan bill establishes new requirements for pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) participating in the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program. It requires PBMs to fairly reimburse pharmacies and apply manufacturer rebates to reduce beneficiaries’ prescription drug costs. The bill also prohibits PBMs from steering patients toward affiliated pharmacies and establishes penalties for noncompliance.

H.R. 9720, D.C. Taxing Authority Review Act: The bill requires Congress to approve any legislation passed by the District of Columbia that imposes or increases a tax or fee. Such legislation would not take effect unless Congress passes a joint resolution of approval within 60 days after it is transmitted to Congress. The bill also establishes expedited procedures for congressional consideration.

H.R. 9725, Restoring Integrity and Efficiency to Inspector General Oversight Act of 2025: The bill abolishes the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency one year after enactment and transfers certain government-wide inspector general oversight responsibilities to the Office of Management and Budget. It also directs the Government Accountability Office to develop inspection standards for inspector general offices and requires the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers to maintain professional training academies for the inspector general workforce.

H.R. 9643, Comment Integrity and Management Act: The bill improves the management of electronic comments submitted during the federal rulemaking process. It requires agencies to verify that electronic comments were submitted by humans, grants agencies additional authority to manage identical or substantially similar mass comments, and requires agencies to publicly disclose their policies for handling computer-generated and mass comments. The bill also directs the Office of Management and Budget to issue implementation guidance.

H.R. 9741, Eleanor Holmes Norton District of Columbia Tuition Assistance Grant Program Act: The bill renames the District of Columbia Tuition Assistance Grant Program as the “Eleanor Holmes Norton District of Columbia Tuition Assistance Grant Program.” The program helps eligible D.C. students attend public universities nationwide at in-state tuition rates and provides grants for students attending certain private institutions and historically Black colleges and universities.

Various postal naming bills will also be considered en bloc.

DATE: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

The markup will be open and available to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.