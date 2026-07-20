The Dairy Alliance Encourages Consumers to “See Dairy Differently” Through Storytelling Series

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is inviting consumers to take a fresh look at dairy through its “See Dairy Differently” campaign, a digital storytelling series designed to challenge outdated perceptions and highlight the people, innovation and care behind modern dairy farming.Brought to life across social and digital platforms, the series features real dairy farmers from across the Southeast, including Tennessee dairy farmers Brian and Morgan Flowers, and offers an inside look at how dairy farming operates today. Through short-form videos and farmer-led storytelling, the campaign explores the many layers of dairy production, from animal care and land stewardship to advancements in technology and efficiency gainsEach piece in the series centers around a simple idea: dairy is more than it seems. From illustrating how farms operate as complex, circular ecosystems to highlighting the expertise required to care for herds and produce high-quality milk, the campaign aims to give consumers a more complete and transparent view of modern dairy farming“Today’s dairy farms are constantly evolving, using innovative practices to care for their animals and the environment while producing nutritious foods families rely on,” said Farrah Newberry, CEO at The Dairy Alliance. “Through ‘See Dairy Differently,’ we’re proud to share the real stories of the farmers behind dairy and help people better understand everything that goes into every glass of milk.”The campaign also reinforces The Dairy Alliance’s ongoing mission to connect consumers with the source of their food, while promoting the nutritional benefits of real dairy and supporting the farm families who produce it.To learn more and watch the full video series, visit thedairyalliance.com About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast. The organization works to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of real dairy milk and dairy foods while supporting local farmers and promoting sustainable dairy practices.

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