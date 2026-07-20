President Xi Jinping Appoints New Ambassadors

Recently, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping announced the appointment of the following new Ambassadors in line with decisions adopted by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress:

I.Xiang Bo was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Iraq, replacing Cui Wei.

II.Yang Yundong was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Cyprus, replacing Liu Yantao.

III. Zhang Xiangyan was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Panama, replacing Xu Xueyuan (female).