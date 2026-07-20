Joint Statement between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand towards a China-Thailand Community with a Shared Prosperous Future

1.At the invitation of H.E. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, paid an official visit to China from 16 to 20 July 2026.

2.During the visit, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul paid a courtesy call on H.E. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China. He also had a bilateral meeting with Premier Li Qiang and met with H.E. Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. Prime Minister Anutin also attended the 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai.

3.The leaders expressed their satisfaction with the positive development of China-Thailand bilateral relations which are underpinned by mutual trust and respect.

4.They reaffirmed their commitment made during President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Thailand in 2022 to establish a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity, and sustainability, as an important milestone in bilateral relations. They also highlighted the historic state visit to China made by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana in November 2025 as a momentous occasion during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Thailand diplomatic relations that further solidified the close and enduring friendship between the two countries and their peoples.

5.Both sides agreed to work together in delivering more tangible results over the next 50 years while building China-Thailand community with a shared future. They would continue to support more frequent high-level exchanges, as well as exchanges between governments, legislative bodies, and other institutions. They agreed to set up a China-Thailand 2+2 dialogue mechanism co-chaired by Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Defence to strengthen coordination and strategic communication between the two sides.

6. The two sides reaffirmed their mutual support on matters concerning their respective core interests and major concerns. China reiterated its respect for Thailand’s national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly supports Thailand in protecting its sovereignty, security and developmental priorities. Thailand reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to the one-China policy, recognizing the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan as an inalienable part of China, firmly supported peaceful reunification and will not support any call for the independence of Taiwan. Thailand also supported China’s “one country, two systems” policy.

7. Amid ongoing global challenges and economic uncertainties, they highlighted the importance of upholding multilateralism based on international law. There was a need to promote mutually beneficial cooperation that is forward-looking, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable, and they underscored the importance of an open, rules-based multilateral trading system. To this end, they committed to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of economy and trade, technology, and talents, with a view to ensuring safe and resilient industrial and supply chains, and providing driving forces to the respective modernization process of the two countries.

8. Both sides were committed to continue boosting bilateral trade by increasing market access and promoting high quality and responsible investment that takes into account local businesses participation, environmental best practices, and compliance with local laws and regulations. Towards this end, they would conclude the next Joint Action Plan under the Five-Year Development Plan on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand as early as possible.

9. The two sides agreed to work together to safeguard the resilience, efficiency, and safety of supply chains, through enhanced industry-academia-research collaboration. They also agreed to enhance cooperation on joint research platforms, development of talents, tech startups and technology transfer, with the aim to establish a fully functioning supply chain ecosystem.

10. The two sides commended the signing of China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol in October 2025 and will continue to work together to bring the Protocol into force at an early date. They also agreed to effectively implement and fully utilise the existing free trade agreements, such as the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) and its relevant agreements, as well as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement, to promote regional economic growth.

11. China stands ready to work with Thailand and other relevant parties to effectively implement the Initiative on International Trade and Economic Cooperation Framework for Digital Economy and Green Development, so as to promote digital and green transformation as well as sustainable development.

12. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on digital customs, which aims to explore smart customs practices, establish the single-window service, and enhance regulatory cooperation, capacity-building, and anti-smuggling law enforcement. They will continue to deepen cooperation under the China-Thailand Joint Technical Committee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Measures. China welcomes Thailand’s willingness to participate in the Belt and Road Customs Cooperation Mechanism on Food Safety, with a view to jointly enhancing capacity for food safety governance and continuously expanding the trade volume in agricultural and food products.

13. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in digital trade facilitation and e-commerce, including exchanges on digital governance and standards to support SMEs.

14. It was underscored that the effective use of free trade agreements and international dispute resolution mechanisms including Alternative Dispute Resolution was vital to fostering a stable and predictable business environment. In this regard, China expressed support for Thailand’s candidature to host the headquarters of the Advisory Centre on International Investment Dispute Resolution (ACIIDR) under UNCITRAL.

15. As technological advancements and digital transformations opened vast new opportunities for both countries to harness, they agreed to enhance collaboration in science, technology and innovation (STI) to promote new quality productive forces, boost competitiveness, and foster sustainable growth in the future.

16. Furthermore, they will leverage the role of their joint committees on science and technology cooperation, to deepen STI policies alignment, and strengthen cooperation in areas such as life and health, spatial information, tech-driven poverty alleviation, agricultural technologies, and advanced materials. They stressed the importance of expanding exchanges of scientific and technological personnel, and promoting technology transfer, technological transformation and demonstration, as well as the application of scientific and technological achievements. In addition, cooperation in digital and artificial intelligence (AI), advanced electronics, modern automobiles, future foods, aerospace and space technology, quantum technology, clean energy and bio-industries would be deepened.

17. Thailand congratulated China on successfully organising the 2026 World AI Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, and welcomed China’s initiative to establish the World AI Cooperation Organization (WAICO). The two sides recognised the necessity to strengthen international cooperation and global governance on AI, as well as promote the development of AI for the benefit of humanity.

18. The two sides encouraged the application of digital technology in cultivating talents, especially in reskilling and upskilling the labour forces, to increase productivity. In this connection, Thailand expressed its readiness to welcome greater long-term and sustainable investment partnerships and R&D cooperation with China, particularly in future-oriented, innovative and advanced industries, to foster integrated supply chains.

19. Recognising that enhanced connectivity was a key driver for economic integration and shared growth across the region, they agreed to expedite the Phase 1 construction of the China-Thailand high-speed railway, finalise the cooperation mode and launch Phase 2 at an early date. They also agreed to strengthen railway and road connectivity, as well as to optimise immigration, customs and quarantine inspection procedures.

20. On defence cooperation, they shared the view to increase exchanges of visits and strengthen cooperation in joint military exercises and training, information sharing, capacity building exchanges, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as defense science and technology. They also agreed to explore areas of cooperation to combat non-traditional security threats.

21. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to defending the safety and security of their citizens, and agreed to step up cooperation to combat transnational crimes such as human-trafficking, telecommunication frauds including online scams, illegal drug trafficking, illegal gambling, and money laundering, with a firm stance of zero tolerance.

In this regard, they welcomed Thailand’s 2025 Bangkok Joint Statement by the Global Partnership against Online Scams and China’s International Alliance Combating Telecom Fraud and Cybercrime as vital platforms for international cooperation on this matter.

Additionally, both sides agreed to enhance collaboration between law enforcement and judicial agencies, as well as extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, to effectively tackle these challenges.

22. To deepen people-to-people understanding as well as human resource development, they would intensify existing cooperation and exchanges in culture, education, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), digital and language skills. China welcomed Thailand as the Country of Honor at the 2026 China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education. The two sides also agreed to increase local level cooperation by engaging more through sister city mechanisms, regularly conducting activities and encouraging more frequent visits.

23. On cooperation in tourism, priority was given to increasing safety and facilities for tourists of both countries. They valued the mutual visa exemption scheme for ordinary passport holders, which had facilitated ease of travel and contributed to a significant increase of people to people exchanges since its inception. They would further explore increasing direct flights between the two countries.

24. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in media, press and publication, broadcasting and film to combat fake news and disinformation, with the objective of deepening proper understanding between their peoples and countries.

25. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to addressing public health challenges together, in areas such as non-communicable diseases prevention and control, pandemics prevention and response, and traditional medicine. They will also explore cooperation in silver economy, adapting to realities in an ageing society and improving quality of life for the elderly.

26. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in climate change, low carbon economy, marine resources and environment conservation, air and water pollution management, as well as the adaptation of clean energy technologies.

27. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in disaster management through the sharing of expertise and best practices in the areas of early-warning systems, and disaster prevention, mitigation, and restoration.

28. Building on the Fuxian Meeting in December 2025, China supports the efforts of Thailand and Cambodia to consolidate the ceasefire agreed at the 3rd Special General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting on 27 December 2025， and to continue resolving the differences through bilateral dialogues and consultation mechanisms and to gradually rebuild trust and confidence.

29.China and Thailand share broad common interests and views on a range of international issues, therefore, they reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the multilateral system with the United Nations at its core, and to supporting the international order underpinned by international law. Both sides also underscored the importance of safeguarding the rule of law, strengthening international cooperation, and advancing international peace and security, sustainable development, equality and justice, democracy and freedom.

30.Thailand appreciates and welcomes the four global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping, as they reflect our commitment to multilateralism. The two sides expressed their readiness to cooperate further in addressing shared challenges and advancing respective modernization efforts.

31.They would further strengthen coordination in multilateral fora such as the UN, the WTO, APEC, Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Economic Cooperation, and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS).

32. Thailand expressed full support for China in hosting the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, and looked forward to a successful APEC China Year with fruitful outcomes. China appreciated the important contributions of Thailand as the host country of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific ‌(ESCAP). Thailand committed its full support to China in hosting the 83rd Session of ESCAP. Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination for positive outcomes of the annual meeting.

33. Thailand welcomed China’s initiative to establish the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed), recognised its positive role in facilitating the amicable settlement of disputes, and expressed the intention to sign the IOMed Convention at the earliest opportunity.

34. Both sides reiterated their commitment to an open and inclusive regional cooperation architecture, upholding ASEAN Centrality within the evolving regional landscape. They agreed to jointly foster a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home for China and ASEAN, and advance the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership towards a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

35. Reaffirming the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, and stability in the South China Sea and pursuing the peaceful resolution of disputes, both sides will continue to work with other ASEAN members with a shared commitment to the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), as well as the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), in accordance with international law, with an aim to turning the South China Sea into a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation.

36.As the current co-chairs of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC), China and Thailand will coordinate closely with other LMC member countries for the early convening of the LMC Leaders’ Meeting, to deepen regional cooperation in water resources management, connectivity, cross-border economy, technological innovation and the digital economy, and to jointly address shared challenges including transboundary air pollution, environmental challenges and transnational crimes, with a view to fostering the Lancang-Mekong economic development belt, upgrading LMC to its 2.0 version and forging a Lancang-Mekong community with a shared future towards peace and prosperity.

37.During the visit, the two sides witnessed the signing of cooperation documents on trade, agriculture, customs, science and technology, AI education, aviation and aerospace, intellectual property, anti-money laundering, and press and media.

38.Prime Minister Anutin expressed his appreciation to the Chinese side for the warm hospitality extended to him and the Thai delegation. He also invited the Chinese leaders to visit Thailand at a mutually convenient time.