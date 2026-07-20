SARASOTA LAW FIRM PRESIDENT HEADS FLORIDA BAR TAX SECTION

July 20, 2026, 6:45 a.m. ET

Sarasota law firm president heads state bar's tax section

Michael J. Wilson, president of Williams Parker law firm, recently began his term as chair of The Florida Bar Tax Section.

Established in 1952, the Tax Section advances the knowledge and practice of federal and state tax law among its more than 2,000 members. Wilson previously served within the Tax Section as a director and member of the Executive Council. He has also led the Federal Tax Division, Educational Division, Section Administration Division, and Long-Range Planning Committee.

A business and tax lawyer with more than 25 years of experience, Wilson's practice includes business sales and acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity and venture capital investments, business loans and other credit facilities, and business succession planning.

Library Foundation leader leaving

Executive director Alisa Mitchell is leaving the Library Foundation for Sarasota County on Sept. 1 after six years of service.

“On behalf of our board of directors, staff, and everyone who had the pleasure of working with Alisa, we extend our deepest gratitude for her leadership and hard work,” board president Kat Wingert said. “Her dedication, integrity and heart have shaped this organization in immeasurable ways, and we thank her for all the impact she has made, both large and small ... and we wish her every success in her next chapter.”

Since joining the foundation in March 2020, Mitchell has guided the organization to record-breaking successes in fundraising, significantly grown its donor base, strengthened the organization’s operational capacity, and helped implement an advocacy strategy that has served as a model for library foundations across the country.

“Serving this organization has been one of the great privileges of my career, and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this work," Mitchell said. "As I look ahead to my next chapter, I do so with deep confidence in the strength, leadership and momentum of this organization.”

The board of directors said it has begun the process of identifying the organization’s next executive director and is accepting applications.

Big Brothers Big Sisters promotion

Vinnie Mascarenhas was recently promoted to vice president of marketing and communications for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast.

Mascarenhas joined the organization in November 2025 as director of development and strategic initiatives for South Sarasota and Charlotte Counties. In her new role, Mascarenhas will provide leadership for the organization's marketing, communications, branding, public relations, digital strategy, and storytelling efforts across Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast's 10-county service area.

Before joining Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, Mascarenhas held leadership positions at the City of North Port, ViaPath Technologies, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the National Association of Broadcasters, the Maryland Office of the Lieutenant Governor, and Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Foundation adds board members

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently appointed Dane DeSantis, Greg DiDomenico, and Greg Parris to three-year terms on the board of directors.

DeSantis is owner and president of Hallmark Business Brokers in Venice. DiDomenico is former president and CEO of the Community Memorial Foundation in Hinsdale, Illinois. Parris is retired from Bank of America, where he served as senior vice president and CFO of global banking and markets operations.

“Each of them brings significant leadership experience across multiple sectors, and each of them possesses unique expertise that will help guide our organization going forward," foundation board chair Paul Hudson said. "We are honored to have them as part of our organization, and we are grateful for their willingness to serve.”

Leadership Sarasota awards banquet

Leadership Sarasota, a program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will honor outstanding leaders who have made a lasting impact on the community during its annual Celebrate Outstanding Leadership Awards luncheon on Aug. at Michael's On East.

The 2026 honorees include Lifetime of Leadership Award: Lucy Nicandri; Impact in Action Award: Fiona Farrell; Leadership Sarasota Dedication Award: Kari Queen; Community Catalyst Award: David Verinder; and Civic Champion Award: Heather Todd.

For more information, to register, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, contact Pete Bartosik at pbartosik@sarasotachamber.com.

Booker student finishing internship

Milordjie Cassion, a recent Booker High School graduate who will head to Duquesne University and study nursing, is completing a summer internship with the Barancik Foundation.

The foundation's summer internship is designed to offer students an introduction to the people, institutions, and issues that shape the Sarasota community. Cassion earned the Gussin Endowed Scholarship for her undergraduate studies through the local Boys & Girls Clubs organization. She is a William G. and Marie Selby Foundation 2026 Selby Scholar and a Take Stock in Children of Sarasota County scholarship student.

“I hope to see the various paths that nursing offers, and gain knowledge, confidence, and mentorship that will help me become the kind of nurse who makes a lasting difference for patients and families,” Cassion said.

Around and about

· BarkSuds, a membership-based dog grooming company, has opened its first Sarasota location at 2831 University Parkway. The salon offers dog grooming and bathing services under memberships that start at $45/month. The Sarasota location is the first BarkSuds salon in the market.

· Dickinson & Gibbons law firm partners Deborah J. Blue, Gary H. Larsen, and Jeffrey D. Peairs have been named Florida Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters. This is Blue's 19th year and Larsen’s 13th year as a Florida Super Lawyer.

· Christopher Kelly, chief financial officer at Vengroff Williams where he manages financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, cash flow, and strategic financial planning, was recently named treasurer of Turning Points' board of directors.

Compiled from news releases