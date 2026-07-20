Occams Advisory Appoints Robin Green as Chief Revenue Officer

Occams Advisory is proud to welcome our newest executive leader, Robin Green. Big news for our next phase of growth! Robin Green, a veteran Oracle, FICO, and Publicis commercial leader and Amazon #1 author of The Intelligence Loop, has joined Occams Advisory to build out our revenue organization. We are excited for what is to come.

Oracle, FICO & Publicis commercial leader and Amazon #1 author of The Intelligence Loop joins the firm to build its revenue organization for next-phase growth.

Robin brings exactly the caliber needed for Occams' next decade. His 30 years scaling global enterprise tech revenue and his deep expertise in human and machine intelligence is exactly where we live.” — Anupam Satyasheel

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SARASOTA, FL, July 20, 2026.

Occams Advisory, the leading professional services and applied intelligence firm, today announced the appointment of Robin Green as its Chief Revenue Officer. Green assumes leadership of the firm's revenue organization across all of its lines: the OccamsOS Subscription platform, Occams AI, Advisory and Fractional-CFO Services, Tax Advisory and Credits, and Investment Banking. He will build out the firm's direct and partner channel motions and the revenue systems beneath them, reporting to Founder & CEO Anupam Satyasheel.

The appointment is the first major milestone in a deliberate, multi-year build of the firm's executive leadership announced internally at the start of 2026, as Occams Advisory moves its OccamsOS platform and applied-intelligence products to the center of its next chapter. The firm has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies 10 times in 11 years and recognized six times among the Financial Times' fastest-growing companies in the Americas. It has also been named one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in both 2023 and 2026 and recognized among Inc.'s Best Workplaces in 2025, among dozens of other recognitions.

Green brings three decades of enterprise technology and revenue leadership. He served as a Vice President at Oracle, where he led global services and systems-integrator alliances, held senior commercial leadership at FICO, and most recently served as EVP of Commercial Strategy within Publicis Groupe, where he led enterprise commercial strategy for one of the industry's leading AI-driven data and identity platforms, working directly with Fortune 100 chief marketing and data officers across telecom, consumer goods, retail, financial services, media, and technology.

He is the author of The Intelligence Loop: A New Growth Model and How We Get Smarter Together (2026), a #1 New Release on Amazon in Computers & Technology, which argues that the organizations that will define the next decade are those that pair human judgment with machine intelligence in a continuous learning loop. A lifetime member of Mensa, Green saw the book featured in the Mensa Bulletin in June 2026.

“We are building the leadership team for Occams' next decade, and Robin brings exactly the caliber that mandate calls for,” said Anupam Satyasheel, Founder & CEO of Occams Advisory. “He has spent thirty years at the intersection of enterprise technology and revenue, building channel and alliance organizations at global scale, and he has quite literally written the book on how humans and machine intelligence get smarter together. That intersection is where Occams lives.”

“Occams sits exactly where I believe the future is leading us to: deep human expertise, amplified by applied intelligence, delivered to the businesses that need it most,” said Robin Green. “Fourteen years of client trust, a platform in OccamsOS that operationalizes what I wrote about in The Intelligence Loop, and a founder with the conviction to build for the next order of magnitude. I came here to improve and build the revenue organization that ambition deserves.”

Green is based in Austin, Texas, and assumed the role in July 2026.

About Occams Advisory

Founded in 2012 by Anupam Satyasheel, Occams Advisory is a professional services and applied intelligence firm headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, serving small and mid-market businesses across the United States and internationally. The firm's offerings span the OccamsOS subscription platform, Occams AI, advisory and fractional-CFO services, tax advisory and credits, and investment banking. Occams Advisory has been named to the Inc. 5000 10 times in 11 years (2016 to 2021 and 2023 to 2026), recognized six times among the Financial Times' fastest-growing companies in the Americas, named one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and 2026, and recognized among Inc.'s Best Workplaces in 2025, among dozens of other recognitions. Learn more at www.occamsadvisory.com.

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