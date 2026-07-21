Todd Donatello Named Managing Principal of Sage Intacct & Advisory Practice at Gray, Gray & Gray

Todd Donatello

Todd has been a valuable member of our Sage Intacct team, with a deep commitment to helping clients elevate their accounting and financial management software to meet their growing needs.” — James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Leading Partner, Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, an accounting and business consulting firm based in Canton, MA, has announced that Todd Donatello has been promoted to Managing Principal of the firm’s Sage Intacct & Advisory Practice Group.

Gray, Gray & Gray’s Sage Intacct practice helps growing organizations move off spreadsheets and outdated systems onto a cloud financial platform built for real-time visibility and scale. The firm’s professionals handle the full lifecycle, from implementation and data migration to ongoing optimization, so your finance team spends less time wrestling with software and more time using it.

“Todd has been a valuable member of our Sage Intacct team, with a deep commitment to helping clients elevate their accounting and financial management software to meet their growing needs,” said James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Gray, Gray & Gray’s Leading Partner.

Prior to joining Gray, Gray & Gray in 2021, Donatello held financial software implementation and management positions with IFI Professionals and Michaud Accounting Solutions. He previously served as a CFO in the golf industry and held senior audit positions with accounting firms BerryDunn, and Baker, Newman & Noyes. He is a graduate of Stonehill College, where he earned a degree in business administration.

Gray, Gray & Gray is ranked among the country’s Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine, which also named it to their “Best of the Best” list as one of the nation’s best-managed firms. The firm has been lauded as a Regional Leader by Accounting Today; was named to the Boston Business Journal’s 2025 “Fast50” list of the fastest-growing companies in the region; was ranked among New England’s Fastest Growing companies by the Boston Globe; and was named by Financial Times as one of the 300 fastest-growing companies in the Americas.

Gray, Gray & Gray serves clients in a broad range of industries and is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.

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