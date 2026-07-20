AUSTIN DESIGNER RACHEL JACKSON TAKES NEUROINCLUSIVE DESIGN TO THREE GLOBAL STAGES

Rachel Jackson is carrying one idea from a Las Vegas hospitality expo to a London design festival to the largest ADHD conference in North America.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rachel Jackson, a neuroinclusive interior designer and IDCEC-certified educator, has spent 2026 speaking at three events that don't usually share a stage — hospitality design, international design festivals, and clinical ADHD conferences. Taken together, they point to something bigger than any one appearance: neuroinclusive design is no longer a niche conversation happening in isolated corners of the industry.In May, Jackson joined a fireside chat panel at HD Expo + Conference in Las Vegas, one of the largest hospitality design gatherings in the country, drawing more than 10,000 designers, architects, and operators to Mandalay Bay. Alongside Andrea Keller of 4D Design, Jackson presented "Designing for Different Minds: The Future of Neuroinclusive Hospitality," examining how lighting, acoustics, spatial flow, and fractal geometry shape guest comfort and nervous system regulation in hotels and restaurants.This fall, Jackson heads to London for NeuroPlaces , the UK's first B2B exhibition and conference dedicated to neuroinclusive, accessible, and inclusive design for public spaces and workplaces. The event runs September 15–17, 2026, as part of Shoreditch Design Week, the largest official district of the London Design Festival. Jackson will lead a fireside chat, "Small Changes, Big Impact: Designing Neuroinclusive Spaces Without Major Renovation," and facilitate a hands-on workshop, "The Sensory Audit," walking attendees through a structured method for identifying glare, echo, and visual clutter in existing spaces.In December, Jackson brings the conversation home to the people it's ultimately for. She'll lead a workshop at the 2026 International Conference on ADHD , co-hosted by ACO, ADDA, and CHADD in Baltimore, December 3–5 — the largest multidisciplinary ADHD gathering in North America. Her session, "Your Home Is Dysregulating You: A Sensory-Friendly Design Workshop," gives attendees a personalized Sensory Home Audit and a concrete action list to take home."Six months ago I was talking about hotel lighting in Las Vegas. This fall I'm in London talking to designers, and in December I'm in Baltimore talking to people living with ADHD," said Jackson. "That's not three separate audiences. It's the same idea landing in every room that shapes how people feel — because it should have been in all of them from the start."Jackson brings more than 20 years of interior design experience to her work, along with IDCEC certification and training through the Institute for Challenging Disorganization. She has ADHD and draws on her own sensory experience as a practitioner. Her work is not limited by geography — Jackson designs with families and individuals remotely, and teaches designers nationwide through her IDCEC-certified course, Interior Design for Sensory-Friendly Homes.Jackson is available for speaking engagements, workshops, and professional training. Inquiries can be directed to rachel@racheljacksondesign.com.

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