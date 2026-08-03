Therapist Introduces a New Perspective on Grief Through the Wisdom of Yoga

The Yoga of Grief Book Cover Laura Walton

New book by licensed therapist Laura Walton blends psychology, mindfulness, and the Eight Limbs of Yoga to help readers navigate grief.

Grief isn't something we're meant to overcome. It's something we're invited to carry with greater compassion and intention.” — Laura Walton

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grief is often described as something to survive, manage, or move beyond. In her newly released book, The Yoga of Grief , Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Laura Walton offers a different perspective—one that views grief not as a problem to solve, but as a lifelong relationship that can be approached with compassion, awareness, and intention.Drawing on more than twenty years of experience as both a psychotherapist and former yoga instructor, Walton explores how the Eight Limbs of Yoga provide a practical framework for navigating the emotional, physical, and spiritual challenges that often follow the death of someone we love.Rather than focusing on stages of grief or quick solutions, The Yoga of Grief encourages readers to cultivate presence, self-compassion, mindful action, and meaningful connection as they learn to carry grief throughout their lives.The book combines evidence-informed therapeutic concepts, yogic philosophy, reflective exercises, and personal stories to create an accessible guide for individuals grieving the death of a loved one, as well as therapists, yoga practitioners, and other helping professionals."Grief doesn't have to be something we fight against," Walton says. "When we begin relating to grief with curiosity instead of resistance, we often discover that healing isn't about leaving grief behind—it's about learning to live alongside it."As conversations around mental health continue to evolve, The Yoga of Grief offers an interdisciplinary perspective that bridges psychology, contemplative practice, and embodied healing. The book invites readers to explore grief as a deeply human experience—one that can foster resilience, wisdom, and a renewed sense of purpose.Laura Walton is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Approved Clinical Supervisor, author, and retired yoga instructor. Her clinical work focuses on grief, trauma, and life transitions, and she is passionate about integrating evidence-based therapy with contemplative practices that support healing.The Yoga of Grief is available through McFarland, Amazon, and major online booksellers.For interview requests, speaking engagements, review copies, or additional information, please contact Laura Walton using the information below.

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