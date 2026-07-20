Windermere Real Estate Creates Chief Growth Officer Role — Names Industry Veteran Diana Wall to Lead Expansion Efforts

Diana Wall, Chief Growth Officer, Windermere Real Estate

Longtime real estate executive joins leadership team to help shape the future of one of the nation’s largest independent brokerages

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Windermere Real Estate , a nearly $40 billion organization and one of the nation’s largest privately held real estate companies, has named Diana Wall as its first Chief Growth Officer, creating a new executive position as the company accelerates its long-term expansion strategy and broadens opportunities across its independent brokerage platform.A nationally recognized leader in real estate growth with nearly three decades of industry experience, Wall joins Windermere following senior roles at some of the most prominent names in residential real estate, including Douglas Elliman, Anywhere Real Estate, and RE/MAX. Over the course of her career, she has earned a reputation for spotting expansion opportunities, building out brokerage networks, and steering initiatives spanning franchise development, mergers and acquisitions, market entry, and organizational transformation.The appointment reflects Windermere’s continued investment in scaling deliberately at a moment when the real estate industry is undergoing significant change – with consolidation, shifting brokerage models, and evolving agent expectations reshaping the competitive landscape. In her new role, Wall will oversee initiatives designed to support measured, sustainable expansion while reinforcing Windermere’s standing as one of the nation’s leading independent real estate companies.“Windermere has always taken a thoughtful approach to growth — one that prioritizes strong relationships, exceptional service and a commitment to the communities we serve,” said Geoff Wood, CEO of Windermere Real Estate. “As the industry continues to evolve, we see tremendous opportunity ahead while preserving the values and culture that have defined Windermere for more than 50 years. Diana has spent her career helping respected real estate brands expand, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team.”Most recently, Wall served as Executive Director of Global Growth at Douglas Elliman, where she focused on extending the company’s international footprint and identifying new avenues for expansion. Before joining Douglas Elliman, she held senior leadership positions at Anywhere Real Estate, where she was recognized for driving franchise growth initiatives, and at RE/MAX, where she helped shape business expansion strategy across the brokerage network.“I have spent my career helping real estate brands identify opportunities, build strong platforms, and create lasting growth,” said Wall. “From the moment I began learning more about Windermere, it became clear why the company has continued to thrive for more than five decades. Its reputation, independent brokerage model, and deep commitment to its agents and communities create an incredible foundation for what comes next. I’m excited to help build on that legacy and uncover new opportunities ahead.”Wall, who earned her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame, is based in Denver.Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Seattle, Windermere Real Estate is one of the largest independent real estate companies in the United States with more than 300 offices and 6,500 agents across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, as well as Mexico. The company has built a longstanding reputation for delivering exceptional service, supporting its agents and investing in the communities it serves.# # #About Windermere Real EstateWindermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents in nine states and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 49,000 home sales for $38 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation, which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $56 million toward improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit windermere.com

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