Find Addiction Rehabs Launches Redesigned Website With LegitScript Certification Standard for Featured Treatment Centers

Find Addiction Rehabs provides trusted detox and treatment center placement support nationwide Find Addiction Rehabs will support the path to detox and recovery by finding facilities matched to your needs and insurance.

Updated recovery resource platform FindAddictionRehabs.com offers treatment education, transparent listings and a LegitScript requirement for treatment centers.

The redesign makes those questions easier to answer. We want visitors to understand what we do, how listings work and why a featured treatment center appears on the site before they make a call.” — a spokesperson for Find Addiction Rehabs

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Find Addiction Rehabs has launched a completely redesigned FindAddictionRehabs.com platform, reorganizing the site around treatment education, location and insurance resources, transparent facility listings, and clearer guidance for people seeking help for substance use concerns.Alongside the redesign, Find Addiction Rehabs is adopting a standard under which every treatment center receiving featured placement or presented as a treatment partner must hold current LegitScript Addiction Treatment Certification. The standard is intended to give visitors a consistent, independently verifiable compliance signal when they encounter a featured provider on the site.LegitScript evaluates addiction treatment advertisers against requirements involving licensure, legal compliance, business practices, website disclosures, privacy, transparency, and advertising. Certification is not a clinical ranking, an assurance of treatment outcomes, or a substitute for a person's independent review of a facility. Find Addiction Rehabs will continue to encourage visitors to verify state licensing and applicable clinical accreditation, consult qualified professionals, and consider their own treatment needs before choosing a program.“People looking for treatment should not have to guess who is behind a listing, whether money affected its position or whether a featured provider meets a recognized compliance standard,” said a spokesperson for Find Addiction Rehabs. “The redesign makes those questions easier to answer. We want visitors to understand what we do, how listings work and why a featured treatment center appears on the site before they make a call.”The redesigned site introduces:A simplified structure for treatment options, substance-specific education, recovery and family resources, state guides, facility profiles, and insurance information and verification support An editorial policy describing sourcing, professional review, update practices and corrections.A published facility-listing methodology explaining credential checks, sponsorship disclosures and factors that do not determine placement.Clearer explanations of what insurance benefits verification can and cannot establish.Prominent reminders that Find Addiction Rehabs is an educational publisher and treatment resource, not a treatment provider, and that its information is not a substitute for medical advice or an individualized clinical assessment.Find Addiction Rehabs also states that paid visibility does not buy an editorial endorsement or a claim that one facility is clinically superior to another. Sponsored and featured relationships are to be disclosed, while facility information remains subject to the site's published listing standards.Visitors can review treatment and recovery resources , learn how facilities are listed, or speak with a representative by visiting FindAddictionRehabs.com.Confidential guidance is available 24 hours a day at 877-959-7271. Calling does not create a treatment relationship or obligate a person to enter treatment. For a medical emergency, call 911. For suicide or mental health crisis support in the United States, call or text 988.Find Addiction Rehabs is an independent educational publisher and treatment facility directory based in Boca Raton, Florida. Since 2017, it has published information intended to help individuals and families better understand substance use, mental health, treatment options, insurance considerations and recovery support. Find Addiction Rehabs does not provide medical care, diagnose conditions, guarantee placement or promise treatment outcomes. Learn more at https://findaddictionrehabs.com

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