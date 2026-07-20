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Statement on the Success of the FIFA World Cup in New Jersey

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce congratulates everyone who helped make the FIFA World Cup a tremendous success in New Jersey. From Gov. Mikie Sherrill and her administration to former Gov. Phil Murphy and his team, whose efforts helped bring the tournament to our state, this achievement was years in the making.

We also commend NJ Transit for safely and efficiently transporting more than 320,000 riders to and from FIFA matches, as well as the team at MetLife Stadium, local and regional chambers of commerce, public safety officials, volunteers and the many businesses that welcomed visitors from around the world.

While the projected economic benefits were not realized equally across all communities, New Jersey proved it can successfully host one of the world's largest and most prestigious events. Our state showcased its world-class infrastructure, hospitality and ability to work together, leaving a lasting impression on millions of visitors and a global audience.

New Jersey shined, and everyone involved should be proud of what was accomplished.

Now let's bring that same determination, attention to detail and spirit of collaboration to New Jersey's next great challenge: strengthening our economy. If we apply the same focus, commitment and teamwork that made the World Cup such a success, there is no reason we cannot build a stronger, more competitive economy that benefits businesses, workers and communities across our state.

—Tom Bracken, President & CEO, New Jersey Chamber of Commerce

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Statement on the Success of the FIFA World Cup in New Jersey

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