Super Brush LLC to Showcase New CE-Marked Sterile Collection Swab Line at ADLM 2026 Clinical Lab Expo – Booth #817 New Sterile Foam Applicators Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer is pleased to announce its participation in the ADLM 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

Laboratory and medical device manufacturers continue to demand precision, consistency, and dependable supply” — Diane Henry, Director of Sales

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs and applicators for more than 65 years, is pleased to announce its participation in the ADLM 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 26–30, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Visitors are invited to Booth #817 to discover Super Brush's complete portfolio of precision foam swab solutions and learn about the company's newly CE-marked Sterile Collection Swab line, designed to support diagnostic laboratories, OEMs, and medical device manufacturers worldwide.

Hosted by the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM), the Clinical Lab Expo is one of the world's premier events for laboratory medicine professionals, bringing together scientists, laboratory leaders, manufacturers, and healthcare innovators to showcase the latest advancements in diagnostics, clinical testing, and laboratory technology.

At Booth #817, Super Brush will feature a broad range of foam swab solutions for laboratory and medical applications, including:

• CE-marked sterile collection swabs for specimen collection

• Swabs for diagnostic testing kits

• Swabs for medical device manufacturing and assembly

• Swabs for inclusion in medical kits and surgical trays

• Swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory instruments, optics, printers, and sensitive electronic equipment

• Custom-engineered foam swabs designed for specialized laboratory and medical applications

With more than 3,000 standard foam swab configurations and complete in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Super Brush partners with customers around the world to develop custom foam applicators that meet demanding performance, regulatory, and production requirements.

"Laboratory and medical device manufacturers continue to demand precision, consistency, and dependable supply," said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC. "Our ability to design, prototype, and manufacture custom foam swabs entirely in our U.S. facility allows us to respond quickly to customer needs while maintaining the exceptional quality standards our customers expect. We are especially excited to introduce our newly CE-marked Sterile Collection Swab line at ADLM 2026, allowing us to better support customers throughout Europe with high-quality, regulatory-compliant specimen collection solutions."

One of the highlights at ADLM 2026 will be Super Brush's newly CE-marked Sterile Collection Swab line. These sterile foam swabs are individually packaged and electron beam sterilized to provide dependable performance for specimen collection. Available in multiple configurations for oral, anterior nasal, and oropharyngeal specimen collection, the product line is offered in both standard and custom designs to meet the unique needs of diagnostic and medical device manufacturers.

Super Brush, as an ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered Medical Device Manufacturer continues to invest in innovative foam swab technology that helps customers improve product quality, manufacturing efficiency, and regulatory compliance. From diagnostic testing and specimen collection to laboratory cleaning and medical device assembly, the company remains committed to delivering precision-engineered solutions backed by responsive customer support and U.S.-based manufacturing.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #817 to meet with the Super Brush team, discuss current application challenges, request product samples, and explore custom foam swab solutions for diagnostics, laboratory medicine, medical devices, and life science applications.

About Super Brush LLC

For more than 65 years, Super Brush LLC has been a trusted manufacturer of precision foam swabs and applicators serving the diagnostics, medical device, laboratory, aerospace, electronics, industrial, cleanroom, and automotive industries. With more than 3,000 standard products and extensive custom engineering capabilities, Super Brush develops innovative foam swab solutions for customers around the world. Every product is proudly manufactured in the USA.

For additional information, visit www.superbrush.com or contact sales@superbrush.com. For custom product development inquiries, please email development@superbrush.com.

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