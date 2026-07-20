Update – Victim Identified* State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Newark

Date Posted: Monday, July 20th, 2026

The Delaware State Police identified 17-year-old Bryan Flores, from Bear, Delaware, as the person who died in the fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night in Newark.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or has related video, to contact Sergeant J. Jefferson by calling (302) 365-8484. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.