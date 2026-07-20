WorkTango Joins BI WORLDWIDE To Accelerate Employee Engagement Innovation

WorkTango is acquired by BI WORLDWIDE, gaining the resources of a global engagement and loyalty leader while keeping its brand identity and team intact.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkTango, an award-winning employee experience (EX) software platform, today announced it has been acquired by BI WORLDWIDE (BIW), a global leader in Employee Engagement, Sales & Channel Engagement, and Customer Loyalty. WorkTango will continue operating under its current brand name and identity.

The acquisition gives WorkTango backing from BIW's global network, supporting millions of participants across 200+ countries. WorkTango will migrate its core fulfillment infrastructure to BIW's global rewards marketplace, giving mid-market clients access to a significantly expanded catalog of rewards options, milestone awards, experiences, and events.

"We are thrilled to begin this new chapter as part of the BI WORLDWIDE family," said Monique McDonough, CEO of WorkTango. "With BIW, we can offer our customers more choice and deeper support across rewards, recognition, and beyond, while giving us a clear path to grow further into the mid-market."

BIW has historically focused on large, multinational enterprise accounts. The acquisition marks a deliberate step for BIW into the mid-market, an area where WorkTango has built deep expertise and a loyal customer base.

"This acquisition represents an outstanding alignment of technology, capability, and culture," said Gary Hansen, Board Chair for WorkTango and recently retired Chief Operating Officer of BI WORLDWIDE. "We were incredibly impressed by WorkTango’s software, particularly their new AI innovations. By joining forces, we can deliver localized, scalable solutions across both Mid-Market and Enterprise segments, ensuring that organizations of all sizes can build more impactful engagement strategies and highly rewarded cultures."

WorkTango will operate as a subsidiary of BIW, retaining the entire WorkTango name, brand, and team.

For more information about WorkTango and BI WORLDWIDE, visit worktango.com and biworldwide.com.

About WorkTango:

WorkTango is a premier Employee Experience software platform designed to give employees a voice and help organizations build engaged, high-performing cultures. By offering robust employee Surveys & Insights and comprehensive Recognition & Rewards functionality, WorkTango helps mid-market companies optimize human-centric workspace retention and performance.

About BI WORLDWIDE:

BI WORLDWIDE is a global leader in employee engagement, sales and channel engagement, and customer loyalty programs. Operating across 40+ global locations and spanning six continents, BIW leverages behavioral science and extensive logistics infrastructure to help Fortune 500 and enterprise organizations drive sustainable results and create inspired cultures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.