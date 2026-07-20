TraphicLights.ai warns of the growing 'AI visibility gap' as enterprises lose sight of AI across their business

Organisations are deploying AI faster than they can govern it, creating one of the biggest business risks of the AI era.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founders Alan Moore and Elie Maalouly say organisations are deploying AI faster than they can govern it, creating one of the biggest business risks of the AI era.TraphicLights.ai today warned that organisations are entering what it calls "The AI Visibility Gap”, a growing disconnect between the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and an organisation's ability to understand, govern and control how AI is being used across the business.According to Alan Moore and Elie Maalouly, Co-Founders of TraphicLights.ai, the challenge is no longer whether businesses should adopt AI, but whether executive teams have sufficient visibility to manage it responsibly."Most organisations know how many employees they have, how many laptops they own and where their critical data resides," said Alan Moore, Co-Founder of TraphicLights.ai. "But ask how many AI agents are operating across the organisation, what systems they're connected to or what decisions they're influencing, and many executives simply don't know. That's the AI visibility gap."The founders believe the issue is becoming increasingly significant as employees adopt AI assistants, business units deploy autonomous AI agents and organisations integrate AI into customer service, finance, software development, HR and operations.Unlike previous technology shifts, AI can make recommendations, trigger workflows and increasingly make decisions, making governance a board level issue rather than solely an IT responsibility. "AI has become a business issue before it is a technology issue," Moore said. "Boards need confidence that AI is aligned with business strategy, operating within policy and delivering measurable outcomes.That starts with visibility." Elie Maalouly, Co-Founder of TraphicLights.ai, said the next generation of enterprises will operate with hundreds, potentially thousands, of AI agents working across different departments and systems. "The future isn't one AI assistant," Maalouly said. "It's an ecosystem of specialised AI agents collaborating across the business. Without a single operating layer to provide visibility and governance, organisations risk creating an environment that becomes increasingly difficult to manage."To help organisations assess whether they face the AI visibility gap, TraphicLights.ai recommends executive teams ask five questions:• Do we know every AI tool and AI agent operating across our organisation?• Who is accountable for AI driven business decisions?• Which governance policies apply to AI usage?• Can we measure the business outcomes AI is delivering?• Where is human oversight required before AI takes action?"If leaders cannot answer these questions with confidence, they almost certainly have an AI visibility gap," Moore said.The founders argue that closing this gap will become a defining capability for organisations seeking to scale AI safely and responsibly."Early AI adoption was about experimentation," Moore said. "The next phase is operational maturity. The organisations that succeed won't simply deploy more AI, they'll govern it better."TraphicLights.ai was created to help enterprises close the AI Visibility Gap by providing executive visibility, AI agent management, governance, policy enforcement and operational oversight through a single AI Operating & Governance Platform.One of the company's early customers, Ourtaap, is using the platform to centralise AI governance and improve visibility into AI activity across its organisation."visibility creates trust," Maalouly said. "When organisations understand where AI is operating, how it's performing and what business value it's creates, they can innovate with confidence rather than uncertainty.The founders believe the AI visibility gap will become one of the defining business challenges of enterprise AI over the next decade, alongside cybersecurity, data governance and regulatory compliance.About TraphicLights.aiTraphicLights.ai is an AI Operating & Governance Platform that helps organisations manage, orchestrate and govern AI across the enterprise. Built for CEOs, CIOs, COOs and executive leadership teams, the platform provides AI agent management, governance, executive reporting, policy enforcement and human oversight, helping organisations deploy AI securely, responsibly and at scale.Media ContactAlan MooreCo-Founder, TraphicLights.aiElie MaaloulyCo-Founder, TraphicLights.aiEmail: press@traphiclights.aiWebsite: www.traphiclights.ai

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