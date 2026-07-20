Four Cordisco & Saile Attorneys Recognized Again by Super Lawyers for 2026

Cordisco & Saile attorneys named to Super Lawyers list for 2026.

John Cordisco, Michael Saile, Jr., and Caterina Saile were named to the Super Lawyers list, while Steven DeBonis was named to the Rising Stars list.

Being recognized by Super Lawyers is meaningful because it reflects the respect of the attorneys we work alongside every day, not just our own view of our work.” — Michael Saile, Jr.

BENSALEM, PA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cordisco & Saile, a Pennsylvania personal injury law firm serving clients in Bucks County , the Lehigh Valley and across eastern PA, has announced that four of its attorneys have been recognized on the Pennsylvania 2026 Super Lawyers list. John Cordisco Michael Saile , Jr., and Caterina Saile were named to the Super Lawyers list, while Steven DeBonis was named to the Rising Stars list, which honors top-rated attorneys age 40 or under, or in practice for 10 years or less. All four attorneys have received multiple selections.Super Lawyers is a rating service that identifies outstanding attorneys through a patented multiphase selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations across 12 indicators of professional achievement. Only a select number of attorneys in each state receive this distinction each year."Being recognized by Super Lawyers is meaningful because it reflects the respect of the attorneys we work alongside every day, not just our own view of our work," said Michael L. Saile, Jr., managing partner at Cordisco & Saile. "Our firm was built on the idea that injured clients deserve attorneys who know this area of law inside and out, and this recognition is a reflection of that commitment across our entire team.""Steven, Caterina, and John each bring something different to how we serve our clients, and that range is exactly why this firm works as well as it does," Saile added. "Recognitions like this don't change how we approach a case, but they do confirm we're on the right track for the people who trust us with some of the hardest moments of their lives."Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, rates outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.About Cordisco & Saile LLCCordisco & Saile LLC is a Pennsylvania-based personal injury law firm headquartered in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, serving clients throughout Pennsylvania.

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