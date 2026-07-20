Louisiana State Police Arrest Mississippi Drive-By Shooting Subject in Webster Parish

Webster Parish – Louisiana State Police Troopers arrested a Mississippi man on Saturday, July 18, following a coordinated effort between Troops F and G to locate a subject and vehicle connected to a drive-by shooting investigation in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the Ridgeland Police Department requested assistance from Louisiana State Police in locating a vehicle allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that had been identified in a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert. Troopers located the vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 20 east of Minden and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as 24-year-old Jaterris C. Johnson of Mississippi, was taken into custody without incident.

Johnson was transported to the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center, where he was processed as a fugitive on an outstanding warrant issued by the Ridgeland Police Department for shooting into a dwelling. He is currently awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

The vehicle was recovered and secured as evidence, pending processing by the Ridgeland Police Department.

The Louisiana State Police remains committed to working alongside local, state, and federal law enforcement partners across state lines to locate and apprehend individuals accused of violent crimes. Through continued coordination and information sharing, LSP is dedicated to protecting communities across all jurisdictions in need of support.

At this time, all additional information regarding the drive-by shooting investigation will be released by the Ridgeland Police Department.

Contact Information:

Trooper Eddie Thomas

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section-Troop G

Office: (318) 741-7411

[email protected]