Titania Invests in Global Partner Ecosystem with Appointment of Wayne Hollinshead

Wayne Hollinshead, Channel Leader Titania, a global leader in network security and compliance assurance

Veteran channel leader to spearhead new global partner program and support the company's next phase of enterprise expansion

What attracted me to Titania is the strength of its technology and reputation among companies who operate some of the world's most critical infrastructures.” — Wayne Hollinshead, Channel Leader

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London, U.K. and Arlington, VA, July 22, 2026 - Titania , a global leader in network security and compliance assurance, today announced the appointment of Wayne Hollinshead as Channel Leader, marking a significant investment in its global partner strategy as the company builds a more scalable partner-first approach to supporting growth worldwide for its network exposure management and vulnerability management solutions.Hollinshead joins Titania following more than a decade of leadership roles building successful cybersecurity channel businesses. Most recently, he served as EMEA Channel Director at Asimily and previously led EMEA channel and alliances at Claroty, where he helped establish and scale the company's partner ecosystem during a period of rapid growth. Prior to that, he spent more than eight years at Tenable Network Security, where he served as Channel Director, EMEA, helping grow its vulnerability management businesses.Reporting to Tom Platt, Sales Director at Titania, Hollinshead will lead the development of Titania's global channel strategy, focused on expanding partner opportunities, strengthening engagement and enabling partners to build profitable, long-term businesses around Titania's growing exposure management and vulnerability management portfolio.The appointment follows the recent launch of Nipper OmniSight, Titania's network exposure management platform, which extends the company's proven network configuration assessment capabilities to global scale to help security teams understand and reduce network exposure across complex enterprise environments."As organizations face increasingly sophisticated attacks accelerated by AI, understanding where vulnerabilities exist is no longer enough," said Tom Platt, Sales Director, Titania."Security teams need confidence that the routers, switches and firewalls enforcing segmentation, access and trust are configured to withstand attack. Our proprietary Nipper technology has earned the trust of governments, defense organizations, critical national infrastructure and other highly regulated industries for more than a decade. With the launch of Nipper OmniSight, we're entering an exciting new phase of growth by bringing someone of Wayne's caliber on board. His appointment represents an important investment in our channel strategy as we build the programs, support and engagement model that will enable our partners to grow successful business with Titania.”Unlike traditional vulnerability management or policy automation solutions, Titania's Nipper portfolio provides an inside-out view of network exposure, enabling organizations to validate that critical network infrastructure is configured securely, reducing the impact of fast-moving threats, strengthening resilience and accelerating recovery.Since launching the first Nipper solution more than a decade ago, Titania has become a trusted technology partner for organizations operating in some of the world's most security-critical environments, supporting teams with solutions spanning point-in-time network security assessment, configuration hardening, Zero-Trust segmentation validation and continuous monitoring as networks evolve.For Hollinshead, Titania's combination of proven technology, specialist expertise and market opportunity made the decision an easy one."Throughout my career I've been fortunate to help build a channel around technologies that have gone on to define important cybersecurity categories," said Hollinshead. "What attracted me to Titania is the strength of its technology and reputation among companies who operate some of the world's most critical infrastructures. Titania has built an exceptional foundation in risk-based vulnerability management, and with the launch of the Nipper OmniSight exposure management platform for the network control plane, there's a real opportunity to help more enterprises address a critical gap in their cyber resilience. I'm excited to work with partners around the world to build a channel experience that helps them identify new opportunities, deliver value for customers and grow their businesses alongside Titania."Titania plans to roll out its global partner program in the coming months. The new program is designed to support its expanding international ambitions and growing enterprise customer base.About TitaniaTitania delivers award-winning cybersecurity solutions that help organizations build and maintain resilient, compliant networks that underpin critical national infrastructure (CNI), finding what adversaries exploit and defenders can't see.The company specializes in software that monitors physical and virtual routers, switches, firewalls and wireless access points with exploit-validated findings – enabling organizations to proactively detect misconfigurations, enforce segmentation, and reduce attack surface, supporting uninterrupted operations. Nipper solutions analyze device configurations without agents, cloud access or production-network scanning, so teams can safely assess sensitive and air-gapped networks without disrupting operations.Headquartered and engineered in the UK with operations in Arlington, VA, Nipper solutions are trusted by thousands of global enterprises including 30+ U.S. federal agencies, major financial institutions, telecommunications providers, and leading oil and gas companies.The Nipper solutions portfolio enables progression from periodic to regular, repeatable configuration assurance across the entire network.Nipper InfraSight delivers precise point in time hardening and compliance assessments for individual network devices. Nipper OmniSight extends these capabilities to a global enterprise scale, identifying configuration changes through assessment and providing segmentation assurance, Zero Trust control validation and CTEM-aligned reporting. This supports Zero Trust strategies and compliance with regulatory mandates including CMMC, DORA, NIS2 and PCI DSS 4.0 and frameworks such as CIS Benchmarks and NIST – helping organizations safeguard essential services and maintain operational continuity.With solutions tailored for NOC, SOC, cyber protection and audit and assessment teams, Titania enables organizations to protect critical assets, mitigate operational risks, and build infrastructure that is ready, recoverable, and resilient.Learn more at www.titania.com Media Contact:

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