Heart & Soul Integrative Health: Fighting Cancer & Alzheimer's, Early

Two Heart & Soul doctors headline three educational events- from a national pediatric conference to community seminars on cancer and Alzheimer's prevention.

MARBLE FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart & Soul Integrative Health, a physician-led integrative health practice serving the Texas Hill Country, announced today that two of its physicians will bring the practice's root-cause, prevention-first philosophy to audiences well beyond Marble Falls this fall — teaching fellow clinicians, patients, and the broader community how to catch disease earlier and prevent it altogether.Dr. Amy Offutt, founder and lead physician at Heart & Soul, will speak at the MAPS Fall 2026 Conference , hosted by the Medical Academy of Pediatric Special Needs, September 10–12 in Philadelphia. Dr. Offutt, a past president of ILADS and a member of the state's PANS/PANDAS advisory council, will share her clinical approach to complex, multi-system pediatric illness with an audience of clinicians from across the country — extending the same root-cause investigation Heart & Soul patients receive in Marble Falls to providers nationwide.Dr. Jazmin Graff, MD, who specializes in integrative and anti-aging medicine at Heart & Soul, will lead two community seminars this fall focused on prevention across the lifespan:- "A Low-Tox Guide to Healthy Aging and Cancer Prevention" — September 19- "Don't Wait Until 70: Alzheimer's Starts Earlier Than You Think" — October 10Both sessions continue a series of educational talks Dr. Graff has held throughout 2026, translating functional medicine research on detoxification, hormone health, and cognitive decline into practical, plain-language guidance the community can act on — years before symptoms appear."Prevention only works if people actually know what to prevent, and how," said Dr. Offutt. "Whether I'm talking to a room of physicians about a child with Lyme disease, or Dr. Graff is talking to families about protecting their brain health, the mission is the same — give people real, actionable information instead of waiting for a diagnosis to force the conversation.""So much of what we see later in life — cognitive decline, certain cancers — has roots that go back decades," said Dr. Graff. "My goal with these seminars isn't to scare anyone. It's to hand people a starting point: what to change now, in plain terms, no matter where they're starting from."Together, the three engagements reflect Heart & Soul's broader commitment to education as a form of prevention — whether that means equipping specialists to recognize complex pediatric illness sooner, or equipping neighbors in the Texas Hill Country with the tools to protect their long-term health.About Heart & Soul Integrative HealthHeart & Soul Integrative Health is a physician-led integrative health practice in Marble Falls, Texas. Founded by Dr. Amy Offutt, Heart & Soul offers ozone therapy, IV nutrition, bio-identical hormone therapy, and complex disease management, and pediatric integrative care for patients throughout the Texas Hill Country region. Learn more at heartandsoulintegrativehealth.com

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