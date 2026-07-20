Attorney General Jackley Requests Public’s Help To Locate Non-Compliant Sex Offender

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, July 20, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces South Dakota federal and state authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Benjermin Kelley (alias Benjamin Kelley) of the Sioux Falls and Madison areas, a non-compliant sex offender whose whereabouts have been unknown since 2008.

Kelley, 46, was convicted of Sexual Contact with a Child Under Sixteen in Lake County, SD in 1999. Kelley has lived at various locations in southeastern South Dakota that include Sioux Falls, rural Lake County, and rural Clay County. Kelley last registered as a sex offender in Clay County, SD in 2008.

“Compliance with sex offender registration laws is essential for maintaining public safety and ensuring communities have the information they need to stay protected,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Investigators believe he is still living in a rural part of South Dakota. We are asking for the public’s help to find him.”

South Dakota law requires convicted Sex Offenders to notify their current registering agency that they are moving and register with the new jurisdiction within three business days. They are also required to register in person every six months, during their birth months and six months after.

“South Dakota boasts one of the lowest non-compliant sex offender rates in the nation. This is no accident and is the direct result of diligent monitoring and investigation of non-compliant sex offenders accomplished through the outstanding partnership of the South Dakota DCI Sex Offender Registry and U.S. Marshals Service,” said Daniel A. Satterlee, U.S. Marshal for the District of South Dakota. “The U.S. Marshals Service is proud to partner with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation to hold sex offenders accountable and compliant. These partnerships help to keep our communities safe.”

People with knowledge of Kelley’s whereabouts can submit a confidential tip by emailing usmstips@usdoj.gov or by contacting the U.S. Marshals (USMS) 24-hour tip line at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332). They can also contact their local law enforcement. They should not approach the suspect themselves.

Currently, there are 4,110 registered sex offenders on the state’s Sexual Offender Registry. The registry can be found here: https://sor.sd.gov/

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