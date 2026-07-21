Grown Brilliance's Celebrated "Diamond Nebula" Art Series Travels to Boston

Seven remaining works from the brand's collaboration with artist Shreya Mehta go on view at the brand's Newbury Street boutique beginning July 23.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grown Brilliance, the lab-grown fine jewelry brand, today announced that its acclaimed Diamond Nebula collection — a body of artwork created in collaboration with multimedia artist Shreya Mehta — is traveling to the brand's Boston boutique at 175 Newbury Street, with an exclusive invite only preview on Tuesday, July 22 and works on public view beginning Wednesday, July 23.The Nebula series pairs fine art with fine jewelry: each painting incorporates Grown Brilliance's lab-grown diamonds and repurposed materials from the diamond creation process, layered with pigments to evoke celestial, nebula-like formations. The collaboration launched in April at Grown Brilliance's SoHo flagship in New York, where the collection debuted to acclaim and was featured by WWD. Of the eleven original works, four have already sold; the remaining seven are now making their way to Boston, where they will remain on view at the boutique until mid-August.About Grown BrillianceGrown Brilliance is a fine jewelry brand specializing in lab-grown diamonds, offering a modern, sustainable alternative to mined stones without compromising on quality or craftsmanship. The brand's flagship is located in SoHo, New York, with a boutique in Boston at 175 Newbury Street.About Shreya MehtaShreya Mehta is a multimedia artist whose work explores the intersection of art, science, and spirituality. Her Diamond Nebula series draws on astronomical imagery and vegan pigments, including marble, lapis lazuli, and indigo berries, to reimagine celestial phenomena on canvas.

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