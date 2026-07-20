GARRETT COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CHARGING COMMITTEE MEETING – CANCELLATION NOTICE

The Garrett County Administrative Charging Committee meeting scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 has been cancelled due to no cases to be presented.

The next Garrett County Administrative Charging Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 31, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

GARRETT COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CHARGING COMMITTEE

MEETING NOTICE

The Garrett County Administrative Charging Committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Conference Room located in the Garrett County Courthouse.

For questions or concerns please contact:

Kevin G. Null, County Administrator

203 South Fourth Street – Room 207

Oakland, Maryland 21550

301.334.8970

knull@garrettcountymd.gov