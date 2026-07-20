Administrative Charging Committee Meeting – Cancellation Notice
GARRETT COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CHARGING COMMITTEE MEETING – CANCELLATION NOTICE
The Garrett County Administrative Charging Committee meeting scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 has been cancelled due to no cases to be presented.
The next Garrett County Administrative Charging Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 31, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.
GARRETT COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CHARGING COMMITTEE
MEETING NOTICE
The Garrett County Administrative Charging Committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Conference Room located in the Garrett County Courthouse.
For questions or concerns please contact:
Kevin G. Null, County Administrator
203 South Fourth Street – Room 207
Oakland, Maryland 21550
301.334.8970
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.