RightNow Media Completes Original Bible Study Collection Covering All 13 Pauline Epistles

Every RightNow Media Original Book of the Bible study on the Pauline Epistles is now available.

Completing this collection marks a significant milestone for our team, but more importantly, it helps people encounter Scripture and grow in their faith together.” — Brian Mosley

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, RightNow Media released The Book of 2 Thessalonians with Ben Stuart, completing its original video Bible study collection covering all 13 Pauline Epistles and marking a milestone more than a decade in the making.RightNow Media launched the project in 2016 with The Book of Ephesians with J.D. Greear and has since built a comprehensive library of studies designed to help churches engage deeply with the writings of the Apostle Paul. Since the first release in 2016, the collection has generated more than 50 million views among believers around the world.“We are deeply encouraged by the global church’s hunger for God’s Word and, in particular, for Paul’s letters,” said Brian Mosley, President of RightNow Media. “Completing this collection marks a significant milestone for our team, but more importantly, it helps people encounter Scripture and grow in their faith together.”The collection includes original studies on every one of Paul’s New Testament letters: Romans, 1 Corinthians, 2 Corinthians, Galatians, Ephesians, Philippians, Colossians, 1 Thessalonians, 2 Thessalonians, 1 Timothy, 2 Timothy, Titus, and Philemon.Each RightNow Media Original Bible study combines short video teachings with an accompanying study guide, offering fresh insight into Paul’s writings through a format designed for group discipleship and discussion.Contributors to the collection include J.D. Greear, Jennie Allen, Eric Mason, Rich Villodas, Kyle Idleman, Jo Saxton, Joby Martin, Louie Giglio, Ben Stuart, Charlie Dates, James T. Meeks, Chip Ingram, and Bryan Loritts.The shoot locations for the Pauline Epistles collection reflect the ministry’s global reach. RightNow Media’s production team filmed these studies in locations across the United States and around the world, including Rome (The Book of Romans: Parts 1 & 2 with J.D. Greear) and Greece (The Book of 1 Corinthians with Jennie Allen).Completing the Pauline Epistles collection advances RightNow Media’s broader vision to create original Bible studies for every book of the New Testament and, ultimately, for all 66 books of the Bible.Through a church-wide subscription, pastors and ministry leaders can give their congregations unlimited access to RightNow Media’s library of more than 25,000 Bible study videos and discipleship resources, including the complete Pauline Epistles collection. View the collection here

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