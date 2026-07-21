Preciser and Glory League Partner to Bring AI-Powered Basketball Analytics to Grassroots Players, Teams, and Coaches

Preciser partners with Glory League to turn game footage into on-demand AI basketball stats for players, coaches, and teams.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preciser, an AI sports analytics platform, today announced a partnership with Glory League, the automated sports video platform used by basketball associations, clubs, players, coaches, and families across Australia and New Zealand.Through the partnership, Glory League customers will be able to access Preciser’s AI-powered game analytics directly from the Glory League experience, turning game footage into detailed basketball statistics with a simple, on-demand workflow.The integration is designed to make advanced game analysis accessible to everyday basketball players and teams without the need for manual tagging, expensive analyst support, or complex setup. Players, coaches, and teams using Glory League will be able to request AI-generated stats from their game video, make payment, and receive detailed performance data once processing is complete.“Glory League has already changed how grassroots players relive and share their games,” said Shirley Chen, CEO & Co-founder, Preciser. “This partnership adds the next layer: helping players and coaches understand what actually happened in the game. With Preciser, a game video becomes more than a memory or highlight reel. It becomes a source of actionable performance insight.”Glory League provides automated full-game video, highlights, and stats for community basketball, giving players and supporters a professional-style post-game experience. By partnering with Preciser, Glory League can now offer customers deeper AI-powered analysis, including advanced team and player statistics generated directly from game footage.How Glory League Customers Can Use PreciserThe customer experience is simple, and the workflow is designed to align with Glory League’s privacy and consent requirements.1) A player, coach, or team opens their game in the Glory League platform.2) Eligibility to access AI statistics is automatically determined based on applicable consent requirements and association-level settings.3) Eligible customers select the option to generate advanced AI statistics.4) They select the option to generate advanced AI statistics.5) They make payment directly through the Preciser workflow.6) Preciser processes the game footage using their proprietary AI model.7) The customer receives detailed game stats once the analysis is complete.This gives Glory League customers a fast, convenient way to unlock deeper insights from games they are already recording and watching.For players, the analytics can help them understand their performance beyond the final score. For coaches, it can support development conversations, scouting, rotation decisions, and post-game review. For associations and clubs, it creates a new value-added service that makes game footage more useful for participants and families.“Grassroots basketball has always had the passion, the competition, and the moments,” said Grant McCabe, CEO, Glory League. “What has often been missing is accessible, affordable analysis. Partnering with Preciser allows us to give our customers a simple way to turn their game video into meaningful stats and insights.”The partnership reflects a shared belief that high-quality video and analytics should not be limited to professional or elite programs. By combining Glory League’s automated video platform with Preciser’s AI analytics capabilities, the companies aim to make advanced basketball insight available to more players, teams, and coaches at the community level.Preciser is an AI sports analytics company that transforms game footage into structured statistics, insights, and performance intelligence. Built for teams, leagues, clubs, media, and sports technology partners, Preciser helps organizations unlock the value of their video through AI-powered capture, analysis, and data delivery.Glory League is an automated sports video platform that gives everyday basketball players a professional-style game experience, including full-game video, highlights, and statistics. Used across Australia and New Zealand, Glory League helps players, coaches, families, clubs, and associations relive, share, and learn from the moments that happen on court.

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