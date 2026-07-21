Beyond Awareness: Momcozy Champions the Next Chapter of Breastfeeding Support Across Southeast Asia

As awareness continues to grow across Southeast Asia, we believe the next step is ensuring mothers have the confidence, knowledge, and support they need to continue breastfeeding in everyday life.” — Ellen Zhou

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What’s World Breastfeeding Month and Why Does It Matter?

Every year, World Breastfeeding Week unites healthcare professionals, governments, communities and families worldwide to protect, promote and support breastfeeding. Led by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and other United Nations partners, the global initiative encourages greater awareness, stronger advocacy and more supportive environments for mothers throughout their breastfeeding journey. This year's campaign continues to encourage collective action to ensure every mother receives the support she needs to breastfeed successfully.

Since 2023, Momcozy has supported World Breastfeeding Month as part of its global commitment to breastfeeding advocacy. Building on this commitment, the brand expanded the initiative to Southeast Asia IN 2025, reinforcing its support for mothers through trusted education, expert guidance, community initiatives and continuous innovation.

Why More Mothers Are Struggling to Continue Breastfeeding?

Despite growing awareness of breastfeeding's benefits, many mothers across Southeast Asia continue to face practical and emotional challenges that make breastfeeding difficult to sustain. Returning to work, balancing family responsibilities, navigating conflicting advice and managing physical discomfort remain everyday realities. For many mothers, the challenge is no longer understanding why breastfeeding matters and instead finding the support to continue.

How is Momcozy Redefining Breastfeeding Support?

Recognising this shift, Momcozy believes the next chapter of breastfeeding advocacy should focus on practical resources, trusted professional guidance and supportive communities that empower mothers throughout their breastfeeding journey.

"We often celebrate the beginning of a breastfeeding journey, but not enough attention is given to everything that comes after," said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy. "While education and emotional support remain essential, many mothers also experience physical discomfort throughout their breastfeeding journey, including breast fullness, engorgement, and discomfort while expressing milk. Gentle warmth and massage have long been recognised by lactation professionals as supportive techniques that may help mothers feel more comfortable during pumping and encourage a smoother let-down experience. As awareness continues to grow across Southeast Asia, we believe the next step is ensuring mothers have the confidence, knowledge, and support they need to continue breastfeeding in everyday life."

What’s New this World Breastfeeding Month?

This commitment forms the foundation of “Breathe & Breastfeed”, Momcozy's regional initiative guided by the theme "Support for Every Latch, Letdown and Little Win." Throughout August, Momcozy will collaborate with healthcare professionals, breastfeeding experts and local communities across Southeast Asia to encourage meaningful conversations that help mothers breastfeed with greater confidence.

Beyond Awareness: What’s Next for Breastfeeding Innovation?

More details on regional initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks as Momcozy continues to celebrate World Breastfeeding Month across Southeast Asia.

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