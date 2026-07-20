HIP Video Promo Presents: Mýa premieres epic new music video "GIVE IT TO YOU" ft. D-Nice on BuzzMusic.com

Mýa Returns with Playful, Confident New Single "GIVE IT TO YOU" ft. D-Nice

MD, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mýa is back in a genuine spotlight, and “GIVE IT TO YOU” arrives with the right mix of timing, personality and history. Featuring D-Nice and taken from her 10th studio album, Retrospect, the song turns a recording made a decade ago into one of the clearest snapshots of her current reemergence. Never before has there been a musical creative that was more impossible NOT to root for.

The release lands during a major stretch for Mýa. Retrospect is her first studio album in eight years, and she recently signed with WME for worldwide representation across music, touring, film, television, theater, fashion, wellness, brand partnerships and other business opportunities. The move brings new industry attention to an artist whose career already includes a Grammy win for “Lady Marmalade,” recorded with Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim and Pink, and a SAG Award shared with the ensemble cast of *Chicago*.

D-Nice opens the track as the host of “Retrospect Live,” dropping listeners into 1985 with references to block parties, roller skates, funk, soul and feel-good music. From there, Mýa takes over with a lyric that is more direct than coy. “If you ask me once, I’d tell ya’ twice I wanna give you all my love,” she sings, leaning into the song’s playful confidence.

“GIVE IT TO YOU” also says a lot about how Retrospect works. Mýa wrote and recorded the song in 2016, then brought it forward for the album ten years later. “I wrote and recorded this song 10 years ago, and it still feels timeless,” she says. The lyric follows someone who usually keeps her composure but decides there is no reason to hide what she wants. In the spoken break, she puts it plainly: “When I see somethin’ I want, ain’t no shame in my game.”

The video gives the song a sunlit California setting. Shot outdoors in Venice Beach, it draws from the Minneapolis sound associated with Prince and Jam & Lewis, while its grainy visual style nods to *Breakin’*. Mýa also cites Vanity 6, Mary Jane Girls and Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam as style references, giving the video a playful ’80s frame without losing the looseness of a summer day outside.

“GIVE IT TO YOU” follows recent videos for “Just a Little Bit” featuring Too $hort and “ASAP,” extending a run that has brought renewed attention to Mýa’s music and visual work. With Retrospect now out, WME representing her worldwide and more visuals still shaping the album’s aura, her return is no longer a quiet one. This is a visible, active new phase, built on work that still sounds ready for the present.

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