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***NEWS ADVISORY***     TOMORROW: SEN. FLEXER VISITS REGIONAL SUMMER SCHOOL PROGRAM SHE SECURED FUNDING FOR IN THE STATE BUDGET

July 20, 2026

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SCOTLAND – State Senator Mae Flexer will visit a regional, special education summer school program in Scotland, CT that she secured $75,000 for in the recent state budget at 10:15 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, July 21, at the Scotland Elementary School, 68 Brook Road in Scotland (about six miles from downtown Willimantic).

The program serves dozens of children from regional towns such as Scotland, Chaplin, Hampton, Sprague, Eastford, Pomfret, and Bozrah. The ESY summer program is structured like a day camp, featuring recreational activities and special events, while also offering academic programs with Individual Education Plans (IEPs) and paraprofessionals licensed as Board Certified Behavior Analysts, Registered Behavior Technicians, Occupational Therapists, Physical Therapists, and Speech-Language Pathologists.

WHO: Senator Mae Flexer, Scotland School Superintendent Valerie Bruneau

WHAT: Visit to a regional special education summer school program at Scotland Elementary School

WHEN: 10:15 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, July 21, 2026

WHERE: Scotland Elementary School, 68 Brook Road in Scotland (about six miles from downtown Willimantic)

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***NEWS ADVISORY***     TOMORROW: SEN. FLEXER VISITS REGIONAL SUMMER SCHOOL PROGRAM SHE SECURED FUNDING FOR IN THE STATE BUDGET

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