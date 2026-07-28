Successories Expands tmwrk Automation for Employee Milestones

Successories tmwrk employee recognition platform features and rewards. Example of manager interacting with tmwrk the Employee Recognition platform by Successories Example of employee service rewards through the tmwrk employee recognition platform from Successories Successories is the nationally recognized retailer of employee awards and gifts Successories tmwrk employee recognition program and platform

Successories expands tmwrk automation for service anniversaries and milestones, so the date never passes unnoticed and recognition stays human.

People do their best work when they feel seen. The hardest part of recognition is remembering, on the right day, in a busy quarter. That is the part we automate.” — Vincent Nero, Vice President, Successories

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successories today spotlighted new automation in tmwrk, its employee recognition platform, built to solve a small problem that quietly costs companies good people: the missed milestone. When a work anniversary or a first-year mark slips by unnoticed, the message a person hears is that no one was paying attention.

tmwrk automates the moments teams most often forget. It tracks service anniversaries and milestones, prompts peer recognition, and handles employee awards, so a manager does not have to keep a mental calendar of who is coming up on their first year, their fifth, or their twentieth. The recognition still comes from a real person. The platform just makes sure the date never passes in silence.

"People do their best work when they feel seen," said Vincent Nero, Vice President at Successories. "The hardest part of recognition is not the gift. It is remembering, on the right day, in a busy quarter. That is the part we automate, so the human part is free to be human."

The update reflects a pattern the Successories team sees across the recognition programs it supports. Onboarding and the first anniversary are where recognition matters most and where it most often gets skipped, because that is when managers are busiest and a new hire is quietly deciding whether to stay. tmwrk moves those first moments to the front of the line, then keeps the milestones coming as tenure grows.

The business case is well established. Gallup and Workhuman research found that only about one in three workers strongly agree they received recognition in the past week, and that employees who do not feel adequately recognized are twice as likely to say they will quit in the next year. The same research estimated the global cost of turnover and lost productivity at roughly $322 billion and pointed to recognition as one of the cheaper ways to lower it. A tool that makes recognition consistent, rather than dependent on memory, is aimed squarely at that gap.

tmwrk serves organizations of every size, including much of the Fortune 500, and connects automated recognition to real rewards people want. Details on the platform and the milestone automation are available on the Successories website.

Learn more about tmwrk: https://www.successories.com/tmwrk

About Successories

Since 1985, Successories has helped organizations inspire, motivate, and recognize their people. Known originally for the motivational poster, the brand today offers corporate gifts, employee gifts, and employee appreciation products, along with tmwrk, its employee recognition and rewards platform that automates service anniversaries, milestones, peer recognition, and rewards. Successories serves organizations of every size, including much of the Fortune 500. Based in Boca Raton, Florida. Learn more at Successories.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.