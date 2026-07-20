Gov. Beshear: More Than $2.1 Million in Grant Funding Available To Support Law Enforcement, Build Safer Communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 20, 2026) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced applications are open for $2.1 million in federal grant funding to fight drug trafficking, support local law enforcement, and build a safer New Kentucky Home.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) allows Kentucky’s law enforcement agencies, drug task forces and nonprofit organizations to purchase critical resources, provide drug prevention programming to community residents, offer counseling to crime victims, ensure officers receive specialized training, and work with individuals leaving incarceration for successful reentry skills.

“Our state and local law enforcement help make sure our families are safe at work, home, school and on the roads,” Gov. Beshear said. “This annual funding allows us to support them in their work, helping to keep them safe and to make sure they can return home to their families at the end of each shift.”

Eligible applicants include state and local government agencies and nonprofit entities seeking critical funding necessary to support a wide range of program areas, including law enforcement, prosecution, indigent defense, courts, crime prevention and education, corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, planning, evaluation, technology improvements, crime victim and witness initiatives, mental health programs, and related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.

“Creating a safer New Kentucky Home requires collaboration at all levels, and this grant funding allows us to work with local stakeholders to address needs in their communities,” said Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Keith Jackson. “As we continue to fight addiction and reduce crime, I encourage any eligible entity to apply.”

Applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. EDT on Aug. 20, 2026, via Submittable, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s electronic grants management system. Assistance with the application may be obtained by contacting grants management staff at CJSAC@ky.gov. Awards are expected to be announced in September, with the award date beginning Oct. 1, 2026.

The Beshear-Coleman administration’s top priority is the safety of all Kentuckians. The Governor’s public safety actions are creating safer communities and a better Kentucky.

The 2025 Crime in Kentucky report, released in June, shows that, from 2024 to 2025, there was an overall decrease of 8.14% in reports of serious crime.

Since taking office, the Beshear-Coleman administration has awarded more than $189 million in grant funding to victim service agencies across the commonwealth. Gov. Beshear has also signed legislation to make sexual extortion a felony and strengthened statutory language to include other forms of abuse and sexual exploitation of minors.

Earlier this month, First Lady Britainy Beshear announced that Team Kentucky has launched an interactive data dashboard for the public to more easily view data; compare statewide statistics by county and area development district; and gather specific information on offenders, domestic violence shelters and support services, as well as law enforcement-related outcomes. The dashboard includes data from each of Kentucky’s annual domestic violence data reports.

In April, Team Kentucky broke ground on DOCJT’s new Madisonville campus. When completed, the $50 million project will house two buildings – a 42,800-square-foot classroom and administration building providing learning space, offices and recruit showers and changing areas, as well as a 30,625-square-foot high bay building, which will house an open training area, additional classroom space and gym equipment. The recently passed 2026-2028 state budget also allocates $13.1 million to construct a driving track at the new facility. The General Assembly did not include the full $64.8 million requested by the Governor in his executive budget proposal to construct both a driving track and an indoor firing range at the Madisonville facility.

Protecting the commonwealth’s schools are a top priority of Team Kentucky. In August of last year, the Governor announced that 1,315 Kentucky public schools are following statutory safety requirements required by the School Safety and Resiliency Act and that the number of school resource officers protecting schools has increased more than 100% since he took office.

Since Gov. Beshear took office, fewer Kentuckians have returned to prison after their release. For two years in a row, recidivism rates in the commonwealth have decreased, meaning that nearly 70% of those released from state custody have not returned.

For four straight years, overdose deaths have decreased in Kentucky. In 2024, the commonwealth saw 22.9% fewer overdose deaths than the year prior. The Governor noted the continuation of this work earlier this month, announcing that 42 counties are now certified as Recovery Ready Communities.

In April of last year, Gov. Beshear officially opened the doors to the new law enforcement training facility named in honor of Jody Cash, who lost his life in the line of duty. The facility is designed for officers to learn intensive and specialized training that will support all of Kentucky’s law enforcement agencies.

Since taking office, Gov. Beshear has awarded nearly $12 million in grant funding to assist state and local law enforcement agencies with enhancing public and officer safety, curbing the sale of illegal drugs and fighting addiction.

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